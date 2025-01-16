Home4k Blu-rayThe Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim 4k/Blu-ray/DVD Release...
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim 4k/Blu-ray/DVD Release Date & Details Revealed

The Lord of the Rings- The War of the Rohirrim 4k UHD SteelBook open
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the release date and details for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD. The disc formats including a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook (pictured above) will arrive February 18, 2025.

The 4k Blu-ray editions each include a copy of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray (1080p) along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy. The HD Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Code. The DVD only includes the movie on disc.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. The Blu-ray also includes Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim premiered in US theaters on Dec. 13, 2024 and released early in digital formats just weeks later including in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Bonus Features

  • Return to Helm’s Deep – History Becomes Legend
  • Middle-earth and Anime – A Marriage of Creativity
  • Hera – A New Hero for Middle-earth
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

4k Blu-ray

The Lord of the Rings - The War of the Rohirrim 4K Ultra HD case
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim 4k Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart

Blu-ray

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart

DVD

The Lord of the Rings - The War of the Rohirrim DVD
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim DVD Amazon | Walmart

Description: New Line Cinema’s original anime feature “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” returns audiences to the epic world brought to life in “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy, based on the revered books by J.R.R. Tolkien.

