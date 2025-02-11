Home4k Blu-rayThe Last Voyage of the Demeter Is Now Available On 4k Blu-ray...
The Last Voyage of the Demeter Is Now Available On 4k Blu-ray + New Bonus Material

The Last Voyage of the Demeter Shout Studios skew
The Last Voyage of the Demeter Collector’s Edition Amazon | Walmart

Universal Pictures’ The Last Voyage of the Demeter is now available on 4k Blu-ray and includes new bonus material not previously released. The 2-disc edition from Shout! Studios features new audio commentary with film critic Meagan Navarro, actor David Dastmalchian, and Director Andre Ovredal with Producer Bradley J. Fischer.

Other bonus material on the 2k Blu-ray disc features deleted scenes, alternate opeing, Evil Is Aboard, Dracula and The Digital Age featurette, and more.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter was released on Blu-ray Disc, Digital 4k UHD, and DVD in 2023, but not 4k Blu-ray. The new 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition arrives in stores on Feb. 11, 2025.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter 4k Collector’s Edition is priced $39.98. Available at Amazon and Walmart.

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

  • NEW 4K Presentation From The Original Elements
  • Presented In Dolby Vision And Dolby Atmos
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos, English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & 2.0
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critic Meagan Navarro
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Actor David Dastmalchian
  • Audio Commentary With Director Andre Ovredal And Producer Bradley J. Fischer

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

  • NEW 4K Presentation From The Original Elements
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos, English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & 2.0
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critic Meagan Navarro
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Actor David Dastmalchian
  • Audio Commentary With Director Andre Ovredal And Producer Bradley J. Fischer
  • NEW Interview With Folklorist & Author Dr. Karen Stollznow
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Alternate Opening
  • From The Pits Of Hell: Dracula Reimagined
  • Evil Is Aboard: The Making Of The Last Voyage Of The Demeter
  • Dracula And The Digital Age – Featurette

Synopsis: Based on a single chapter, the Captain’s Log, from Bram Stoker’s classic 1897 novel “Dracula”, the story is set aboard the Russian schooner Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo – 24 unmarked wooden crates – from Carpathia to London. The film will detail the strange events that befell the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a terrifying presence on board the ship. When it finally arrived near Whitby Harbour, it was derelict. There was no trace of the crew.

