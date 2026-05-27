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How To Watch Project Hail Mary At Home

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Project Hail Mary (2026) Digital Rent/Purchase Prime Video

Project Hail Mary is still playing in some theaters but if you want to stream it at home or download the movie to watch offline here are the options.

Streaming/Digital

Project Hail Mary premiered in digital formats on May 12, 2026 and can be streamed or downloaded on platforms such as Apple TV and Prime Video.

Disc

On disc, Project Hail Mary will release in 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD formats on August 11, 2026. Pre-orders are pending.

Project Hail Mary is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios (United States and Canada) and Sony Pictures Releasing International (International). The movie was directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and is based on the novel of the same name by Andy Weir (“The Martian”).

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