‘The Dark Knight Trilogy: Ultimate Collector’s Edition’ Is Only $34.99

The Dark Knight Trilogy: Ultimate Collector’s Edition on Blu-ray Disc is on sale for only $34.99 on Amazon. The six-disc collection from Warner Home Video was originally list priced $99.99 upon release in 2013.

The edition includes all three Christopher Nolan films (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises) along with previously released supplements and with newly-added featurettes “The Fire Rises: The Creation and Impact of The Dark Knight Trilogy” and “Christopher Nolan & Richard Donner: A Conversation.”

The Dark Knight Trilogy: Ultimate Collector’s Edition also comes with a 64-page photo book excerpted from “The Art and Making of The Dark Knight Trilogy,” three premium Mattel Hot Wheels vehicles, and collectible art cards by Mondo.

Jump over to Amazon to grab The Dark Knight Trilogy: Ultimate Collector’s Edition for only $34.99 while supplies last.

Previous article
The Best 4k Blu-ray Discs Of 2024
