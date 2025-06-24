28 Years Later Is Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Streaming Digital, & DVD

28 Years Later Digital 4k UHD $24.99 Prime Video

Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later premiered in US theaters on June 20, 2025, and will soon be available to purchase at home on disc and digital. The movie will first be released for streaming/download in digital formats, followed by physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD.

On 4k Blu-ray, 28 Years Later will be available in a Limited Edition SteelBook with 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital Copies to redeem via Movies Anywhere partners.

Package art, disc details, and release dates are pending from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Pre-orders

28 Years Later 4k Blu-ray (List: $49.99) Amazon

Summary: A group of survivors of the rage virus live on a small island. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors.