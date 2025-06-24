Home4k Blu-ray28 Years Later Is Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Streaming Digital, &...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDDVDNews

28 Years Later Is Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Streaming Digital, & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
28 Years Later digital poster wide
28 Years Later Digital 4k UHD $24.99 Prime Video

Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later premiered in US theaters on June 20, 2025, and will soon be available to purchase at home on disc and digital. The movie will first be released for streaming/download in digital formats, followed by physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD.

On 4k Blu-ray, 28 Years Later will be available in a Limited Edition SteelBook with 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital Copies to redeem via Movies Anywhere partners.

Package art, disc details, and release dates are pending from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Pre-orders

  • 28 Years Later 4k Blu-ray (List: $49.99) Amazon
  • 28 Years Later 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook (List: $44.99) Amazon
  • 28 Years Later Blu-ray (List: 40.99) Amazon
  • 28 Years Later DVD (List: 34.99) Amazon
  • 28 Years Later Digital 4k UHD $24.99 Prime Video
28 Years Later digital poster
28 Years Later 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc Editions Buy on Amazon

Summary: A group of survivors of the rage virus live on a small island. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors.

Previous article
The Top 10 Best 4k Blu-ray Discs In 2025, So Far (Jan. – June)
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
best 4k blu-ray 2025 so far

The Top 10 Best 4k Blu-ray Discs In 2025, So Far...

HD Report - 0
The Dark Knight Trilogy Ultimate Collectors Edition

‘The Dark Knight Trilogy: Ultimate Collector’s Edition’ Is Only $34.99

DealFinder - 0
The Best 4k Blu-ray Discs in 2024

The Best 4k Blu-ray Discs Of 2024

HD Report - 0