Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair Is Releasing In 4k/Blu-ray/Digital Editions

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Unrated 4-disc standard edition Buy on Amazon

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Unrated is finally releasing on disc after premiering in theaters for a limited time in December 2025, and in digital formats in February, 2026.

Lionsgate Limited has prepared two editions (both arriving on July 28, 2026) including 4-disc 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital edition and a 4-disc Collector’s Edition with a 40-page booklet, 2 posters, 5 character cards, and a 70mm film still with artwork from the film.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 4-disc standard edition can be pre-ordered for $49.99 from Amazon.

The Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Unrated Collector’s Edition is priced $59.99 (List: $69.99) from Lionsgate Limited.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Unrated 4-disc Collector’s Edition Lionsgate Limited

Extras

his landmark release celebrates one of the most anticipated director’s cuts in modern cinema – a single, unbroken film, exactly as Tarantino intended

Presented as the complete Unrated version for the first time, in 4K and Dolby Vision®

This deluxe set is a collector’s dream, featuring: A 40-page behind-the-scenes booklet, two theatrical posters, five double-sided collectible character cards, and a 70mm film still featuring artwork from the film

Includes “The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge,” a special Fortnite collaboration using Unreal Engine 5 that extends the world of Kill Bill into an exciting new dimension

Artwork features the collaborative efforts of over a dozen local L.A. artists, who capture The Bride’s iconic presence in a bridal veil-inspired motif

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Unrated VHS Lionsgate Limited

Description: Quentin Tarantino’s KILL BILL: THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR unites Volume 1 and Volume 2 into a single, unrated epic—presented exactly as he intended, complete with a new anime sequence. Uma Thurman stars as The Bride, left for dead after her former boss and lover Bill ambushes her wedding rehearsal, shooting her in the head and stealing her unborn child. To exact her vengeance, she must first hunt down the four remaining members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad before confronting Bill himself. With its operatic scope, relentless action, and iconic style, THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR stands as one of cinema’s definitive revenge sagas—rarely shown in its complete form, and now presented with a classic intermission.