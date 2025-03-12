Home4k Blu-rayDune: Prophecy - Season One Release Dates & Details On 4k Blu-ray,...
Dune: Prophecy – Season One Release Dates & Details On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD [Updated]

Dune Prophecy- The Complete First Season 4k UHD
Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season 4k UHD Amazon | Walmart

The first season of HBO Original Series Dune Prophecy premiered on November 17, 2024 and will soon be available in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and DVD.

Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season will arrive on Tuesday, May 13 (pushed back from April 15, 2025) and includes all six episodes of the show produced by Warner Bros. Television and Legendary Television.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of Dune: Prophecy are presented in 2160p (4k) with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack on both formats is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound. Subtitles are provided in English and English SDH.

As far as extras, the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions offer a new exclusive featurette plus over an hour of bonus content including 5 extended featurettes.

Dune Prophecy: The Complete First Season is priced $21.99 (DVD), $26.95 (Blu-ray) and $32.49 (4k Blu-ray) at Amazon or Walmart.

Dune Prophecy- The Complete First Season Blu-ray
Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart
Dune Prophecy- The Complete First Season DVD
Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season DVD Amazon | Walmart

Logline: Two Harkonnen sisters combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

Description: From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel SISTERHOOD OF DUNE, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Article updated with new release date. Original publish date Jan. 2, 2025.

