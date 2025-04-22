Home4k Blu-rayDirty Harry, Pale Rider, & The Outlaw Josey Wales 4k Blu-ray &...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDNews

Dirty Harry, Pale Rider, & The Outlaw Josey Wales 4k Blu-ray & SteelBooks Delayed

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Dirty Harry 4k UHD SteelBook open 2000px
Dirty Harry (1971) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon

Clint Eastwood movies Dirty Harry (1971), The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976), and Pale Rider (1985) have been restored/remastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. But the standard and Limited SteelBook Editions have been delayed until April 29, 2025.

Originally dated for release on April 15, each film has been packaged in Limited Edition Collectible SteelBooks and in less expensive standard plastic case editions. All 4k Blu-ray physical media editions come with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The single-disc 4k editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment are list priced $34.99 for the SteelBooks and $23.79 for the standard editions. See the order links from Amazon under each available edition.

Dirty Harry (1971)

When a man calling himself “the Scorpio Killer” menaces San Francisco, tough-as-nails Police Inspector “Dirty” Harry Callahan is assigned to track down the crazed psychopath.

Dirty Harry 4k UHD SteelBook open 2000px
Dirty Harry (1971) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon
Dirty Harry (1971) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Dirty Harry (1971) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)

Missouri farmer Josey Wales joins a Confederate guerrilla unit and winds up on the run from the Union soldiers who murdered his family.

The Outlaw Josey Wales 4k UHD SteelBook open 2000px
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros.
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon

Pale Rider (1985)

A mysterious preacher protects a humble prospector village from a greedy mining company trying to encroach on their land.

Pale Rider 4k UHD SteelBook open 2000px
Pale Rider (1985) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon
Pale Rider (1985) 4k Blu-ray Warner Bros.
Pale Rider (1985) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Previous article
New 4k, Blu-ray & Digital Movie & Show Releases April 22, 2025
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

The World of Sonic the Hedgehog!



Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new-blu-ray-4k-blu-ray-digital-april-22-2025

New 4k, Blu-ray & Digital Movie & Show Releases April 22,...

HD Report - 0
The Last of Us: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

The Last of Us: The Complete First Season In 4k UHD...

HD Report - 0
HBO's Mini-Series Chernobyl 4k UHD

HBO Miniseries Chernobyl Is Only $17.99 In 4k w/Dolby Vision (4-disc...

HD Report - 1