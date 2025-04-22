Dirty Harry, Pale Rider, & The Outlaw Josey Wales 4k Blu-ray & SteelBooks Delayed

Dirty Harry (1971) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon

Clint Eastwood movies Dirty Harry (1971), The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976), and Pale Rider (1985) have been restored/remastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. But the standard and Limited SteelBook Editions have been delayed until April 29, 2025.

Originally dated for release on April 15, each film has been packaged in Limited Edition Collectible SteelBooks and in less expensive standard plastic case editions. All 4k Blu-ray physical media editions come with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The single-disc 4k editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment are list priced $34.99 for the SteelBooks and $23.79 for the standard editions. See the order links from Amazon under each available edition.

Dirty Harry (1971)

When a man calling himself “the Scorpio Killer” menaces San Francisco, tough-as-nails Police Inspector “Dirty” Harry Callahan is assigned to track down the crazed psychopath.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)

Missouri farmer Josey Wales joins a Confederate guerrilla unit and winds up on the run from the Union soldiers who murdered his family.

Pale Rider (1985)

A mysterious preacher protects a humble prospector village from a greedy mining company trying to encroach on their land.

