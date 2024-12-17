Home4k Blu-rayQuentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown In 4k UHD Is Now Available To Pre-order
Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown In 4k UHD Is Now Available To Pre-order

Jackie Brown 4k UHD
Jackie Brown (1997) 4k UHD Pre-order from Amazon & Walmart

Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown (1997) is now available to pre-order in 4k for the first time, arriving Jan. 21, 2024, in a 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray edition from Lionsgate. Along with a 4k disc, the edition includes a Blu-ray and code to redeem a Digital Copy (in 4k where available).

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, Jackie Brown is presented in 2160p resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The English soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH and Spanish.

Bonus features include Breaking down Jackie Brown, Jackie Brown: How it Went Down retrospective featuring interviews with Quentin Tarantino, Pam Grier, Robert Forster, Samuel L. Jackson, Bridget Fonda, Michael Keaton, Elmore Leonard, and crew, A Look Back at Jackie Brown interview with Quentin Tarantino, and more.

Jackie Brown on 4k Blu-ray is priced $42.99 at Amazon and $27.96 at Walmart.

Lionsgate also announced the release on Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 on 4k Blu-ray for the first time, arriving on January 21, 2025.

