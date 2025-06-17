Jaws 50th Anniversary, Jurassic Park Trilogy, Final Destination Bloodlines, & More New Releases This Week

Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (1975) celebrates its 50th Anniversary with two new disc/digital releases from Universal. The more collectible of the two is a limited edition SteelBook with the film on 4K Blu-ray and digital 4K UHD. We reviewed this movie extensively in 4K and rank it among the Best 4k Blu-rays Of All Time.

Also from Universal, the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies have been compiled in limited edition 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBooks. With Jurassic World: Rebirth premiering on July 2, it’s a great time to enjoy a ‘Jurassic’ marathon in 4K with HDR and Atmos.

If you’re a fan of the TV series Murder, She Wrote, Universal has compiled all episodes in a 32-disc Blu-ray set for the first time. Murder, She Wrote: The Complete Series contains 12 seasons of the hit show that ran on CBS from 1984 – 1996.

And, the newest title in New Line Cinema’s ‘Final Destination’ franchise ‘Bloodlines’ arrives in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision/HDR and Atmos. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the movie takes you back to the beginnings of Death’s twisted sense of justice.

See more new releases below with links to purchase on Amazon and other retailers. And, stay tuned for next week when it’s the biggest 4k release date of the summer with over premiering as well as HD Blu-ray.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, June 17, 2025

Final Destination: Bloodlines Prime Video

Digital

Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025) Prime Video

Prime Video Friendship (2025) Prime Video

4k Blu-ray

Jurassic Park Trilogy SteelBook Buy on Amazon

DeepStar Six (1989) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Jaws (1975) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Jaws (1975) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 50th Anniv. Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital 50th Anniv. Amazon Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon Sabrina (1954) 4k UHD/BD w/alt. covers Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD w/alt. covers Kino Lorber Amazon The Way of the Gun (2000) 4k Lenticular SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW

4k Lenticular SteelBook Lionsgate Limited Thelonious Monk Straight, No Chaser (1988) Criterion Amazon NEW

Blu-ray

Jaws (1975) 50th Anniv. SteelBook Buy on Amazon

DeepStar Six (1989) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Hong Kong (1941) Limited Edition 2,000 copies Eureka Ent. Amazon NEW

Limited Edition 2,000 copies Eureka Ent. Amazon Jaws (1975) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 50th Anniv. Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon HOT!

4k UHD/BD/Digital 50th Anniv. Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Jaws (1975) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 50th Anniv. Amazon HOT!

4k UHD/BD/Digital 50th Anniv. Amazon Looney Tunes: Collector’s Vault Vol. 1 Warner Archive Amazon

Warner Archive Amazon Midnight (1939) Criterion Amazon NEW

Criterion Amazon Murder, She Wrote: The Complete Series Universal Amazon NEW

Universal Amazon Rad: Collector’s Edition Mill Creek Amazon NEW

Mill Creek Amazon Sabrina (1954) 4k UHD/BD w/alt. covers Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.