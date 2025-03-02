How To Watch The 2025 Oscars On TV & Streaming

The 2025 Academy Awards celebrating films released in theaters during the year 2024 takes place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The ceremony starts at 7 PM Eastern Time / 4 PM Pacfiic Time. The red carpet events start at 3:3o PM Eastern Time \ 12:30 PM Pacific Time.

Watch on Traditional TV, Cable, Satellite

The 2025 Oscars can be watched on ABC via local broadcasts, cable and satellite providers, and through apps for TV service providers.

Watch Streaming

The 2025 Oscars can be streamed on Hulu through the Hulu app and streaming service providers such as Sling TV and YouTube TV.

See a full list of the 2025 Oscars nominees as provided by The Academy.

Among the nominees are some of our favorite films already released to home media including Alien: Romulus, Dune: Part Two, Wicked, Conclave, Gladiator II, and The Wild Robot. Late 2024 movies such as Nosferatu (2024), A Complete Unknown, The Brutalist, and The Substance are scheduled for disc and digital release in early 2025.