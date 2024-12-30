The Substance Release Dates On Digital, 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

The Substance (2024) 4k UHD Amazon | Walmart

The Substance starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid premiered in US theaters on Sept. 20, 2024 and is releasing soon on disc and digital. The film first arrived in digital formats including 4k UHD on Nov. 1, 2024.

Physical media editions from MUBI distribution including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD hit stores on Jan. 21, 2025 .

On 4k Blu-ray, The Substance is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. Aspect ratio is 2.39:1. The English audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Turkish.

The Substance is priced $29.49 on 4k Blu-ray, $23.99 on Blu-ray, and $19.99 to purchase in digital from Amazon.

The Substance (2024)

The Substance (2024)

Logline: A fading celebrity takes a black-market drug: a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself.