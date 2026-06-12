Project Hail Mary Is Up For Pre-order On 4k UHD, Blu-ray & DVD

Project Hail Mary (2026) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

Project Hail Mary is now available to pre-order on disc including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The physical editions arrive August 11, 2026 from Alliance Entertainment, following an early digital release on May 12, 2026.

Bonus features with both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray formats include commentary by Directors Phil Lord & Chris Miller, Deleted Scenes, Earth’s Favorite Eridian.

On disc, Project Hail Mary is list priced $37.99 (4k Blu-ray), $31.99 (Blu-ray) and $25.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Project Hail Mary (2026) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Project Hail Mary (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon

Project Hail Mary (2026) Digital Rent/Purchase Prime Video

Project Hail Mary is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios (United States and Canada) and Sony Pictures Releasing International (International). The movie was directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and is based on the novel of the same name by Andy Weir (“The Martian”).