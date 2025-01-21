Nosferatu (2024) Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital + A Limited Edition SteelBook

Nosferatu (2024) Digital 4k UHD Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu premiered in US theaters on December 25, 2024, and will be released on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook.

The film first arrives in digital formats including 4k UHD with HDR on January 21, 2025, (Buy/Rent on Prime Video), followed by physical media editions on February 18, 2025.

Each Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray edition includes two versions of the film: The Theatrical and Extended Cut, along with deleted scenes, the featurette “NOSFERATU: A Modern Masterpiece,” and Feature Commentary with writer/director Robert Eggers.

The Nosferatu disc editions including a Region-Free 4k Blu-ray are now up for pre-order from Amazon US and Amazon UK.

Nosferatu (2024) 4k Blu-ray Extended Edition SteelBook

Nosferatu (2024) 4k Blu-ray Extended Edition Amazon

Nosferatu (2024) Blu-ray Extended Edition Amazon

Nosferatu stars Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Bill Skarsgård. The film was written by Eggers with Henrik Galeen based on the novels by Bram Stoker.

Logline: A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Article updated with confirmed release dates. Original publish date Jan. 9, 2025.