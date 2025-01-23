HomeMovie News2025 Oscar Nominees Announced By The Academy, Scheduled Sunday, Mar. 2
Movie NewsNews

2025 Oscar Nominees Announced By The Academy, Scheduled Sunday, Mar. 2

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Dune Part Two digital poster
Conclave digital poster
Nosferatu 2024 poster
Alien Romulus digital poster
The Substance digital poster sm
A Complete Unknown digital poster
Wicked digital poster 600px

The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards (2025) have been announced, celebrating films released in theaters during 2024. The awards ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Among the nominees are some of our favorite films already released to home media including Dune: Part Two, Wicked, Conclave, Gladiator II, and The Wild Robot. Late 2024 movies such as Nosferatu (2024), A Complete Unknown, and The Substance are scheduled for disc and digital release in early 2025.

Oscar Nominees 2025 Academy Awards

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody
The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet
A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo
Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes
Conclave

Sebastian Stan
The Apprentice

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov
Anora

Kieran Culkin
A Real Pain

Edward Norton
A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce
The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong
The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo
Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón
Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison
Anora

Demi Moore
The Substance

Fernanda Torres
I’m Still Here

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro
A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande
Wicked

Felicity Jones
The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini
Conclave

Zoe Saldaña
Emilia Pérez

Animated Feature Film

Flow
NomineesTBD

Inside Out 2
Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen

Memoir of a Snail
Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
NomineesTBD

The Wild Robot
Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men
Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande

In the Shadow of the Cypress
Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi

Magic Candies
Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio

Wander to Wonder
Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper

Yuck!
Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet

Cinematography

The Brutalist
Lol Crawley

Dune: Part Two
Greig Fraser

Emilia Pérez
Paul Guilhaume

Maria
Ed Lachman

Nosferatu
Jarin Blaschke

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown
Arianne Phillips

Conclave
Lisy Christl

Gladiator II
Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Nosferatu
Linda Muir

Wicked
Paul Tazewell

Directing

Anora
Sean Baker

The Brutalist
Brady Corbet

A Complete Unknown
James Mangold

Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard

The Substance
Coralie Fargeat

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries
Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin

No Other Land
Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham

Porcelain War
Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula Dupre’ Pesmen

Soundtrack to a Coup D’état
Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety

Sugarcane
NomineesTBD

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers
Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard

I Am Ready, Warden
Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp

Incident
Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven

Instruments of a Beating Heart
Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari

The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington

Film Editing

Anora
Sean Baker

The Brutalist
David Jancso

Conclave
Nick Emerson

Emilia Pérez
Juliette Welfling

Wicked
Myron Kerstein

International Feature Film

Brazil
I’m Still Here

Denmark
The Girl with the Needle

France
Emilia Pérez

Germany
The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Latvia
Flow

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man
Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado

Emilia Pérez
Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini

Nosferatu
David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton

The Substance
Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli

Wicked
Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist
Daniel Blumberg

Conclave
Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez
Clément Ducol and Camille

Wicked
John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

The Wild Robot
Kris Bowers

Music (Original Song)

El Mal
from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

The Journey
from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Like A Bird
from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada

Mi Camino
from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol

Never Too Late
from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew
Watt and Bernie Taupin

Best Picture

Anora
Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers

The Brutalist
TBD

A Complete Unknown
Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers

Conclave
Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers

Dune: Part Two
Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers

Emilia Pérez
TBD

I’m Still Here
TBD

Nickel Boys
TBD

The Substance
TBD

Wicked
Marc Platt, Producer

Production Design

The Brutalist
Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia

Conclave
Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter

Dune: Part Two
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

Nosferatu
Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová

Wicked
Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
Live Action Short Film

A Lien
Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz

Anuja
Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai

I’m Not a Robot
Victoria Warmerdam and Trent

The Last Ranger
Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek

Sound

A Complete Unknown
Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco

Dune: Part Two
Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill

Emilia Pérez
Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta

Wicked
Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis

The Wild Robot
Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus
Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan

Better Man
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs

Dune: Part Two
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke

Wicked
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown
Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Conclave
Screenplay by Peter Straughan

Emilia Pérez
Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and
Nicolas Livecchi

Nickel Boys
Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing
Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora
Written by Sean Baker

The Brutalist
Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain
Written by Jesse Eisenberg

September 5
Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David

The Substance
Written by Coralie Fargeat

Previous article
The First Season Of Severance Is Available On Blu-ray & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Dexter: Original Sin



Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES

The First Season Of Severance Is Available On Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report - 0
Star Trek- The Picard Legacy Collection open

Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection Includes TNG Movies, TV Series...

HD Report - 0
The Penguin Season One 4k UHD

The Penquin Release Dates & Pre-Orders On 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0