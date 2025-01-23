2025 Oscar Nominees Announced By The Academy, Scheduled Sunday, Mar. 2

The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards (2025) have been announced, celebrating films released in theaters during 2024. The awards ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Among the nominees are some of our favorite films already released to home media including Dune: Part Two, Wicked, Conclave, Gladiator II, and The Wild Robot. Late 2024 movies such as Nosferatu (2024), A Complete Unknown, and The Substance are scheduled for disc and digital release in early 2025.
Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody
The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet
A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo
Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes
Conclave
Sebastian Stan
The Apprentice
Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov
Anora
Kieran Culkin
A Real Pain
Edward Norton
A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce
The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong
The Apprentice
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo
Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón
Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison
Anora
Demi Moore
The Substance
Fernanda Torres
I’m Still Here
Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro
A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande
Wicked
Felicity Jones
The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini
Conclave
Zoe Saldaña
Emilia Pérez
Animated Feature Film
Flow
NomineesTBD
Inside Out 2
Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen
Memoir of a Snail
Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
NomineesTBD
The Wild Robot
Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi
Magic Candies
Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio
Wander to Wonder
Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper
Yuck!
Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Lol Crawley
Dune: Part Two
Greig Fraser
Emilia Pérez
Paul Guilhaume
Maria
Ed Lachman
Nosferatu
Jarin Blaschke
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Arianne Phillips
Conclave
Lisy Christl
Gladiator II
Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
Nosferatu
Linda Muir
Wicked
Paul Tazewell
Directing
Anora
Sean Baker
The Brutalist
Brady Corbet
A Complete Unknown
James Mangold
Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard
The Substance
Coralie Fargeat
Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin
No Other Land
Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham
Porcelain War
Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula Dupre’ Pesmen
Soundtrack to a Coup D’état
Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety
Sugarcane
NomineesTBD
Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers
Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard
I Am Ready, Warden
Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp
Incident
Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven
Instruments of a Beating Heart
Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington
Film Editing
Anora
Sean Baker
The Brutalist
David Jancso
Conclave
Nick Emerson
Emilia Pérez
Juliette Welfling
Wicked
Myron Kerstein
International Feature Film
Brazil
I’m Still Here
Denmark
The Girl with the Needle
France
Emilia Pérez
Germany
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Latvia
Flow
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado
Emilia Pérez
Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini
Nosferatu
David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton
The Substance
Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli
Wicked
Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth
Music (Original Score)
The Brutalist
Daniel Blumberg
Conclave
Volker Bertelmann
Emilia Pérez
Clément Ducol and Camille
Wicked
John Powell and Stephen Schwartz
The Wild Robot
Kris Bowers
Music (Original Song)
El Mal
from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
The Journey
from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Like A Bird
from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada
Mi Camino
from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol
Never Too Late
from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew
Watt and Bernie Taupin
Best Picture
Anora
Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers
The Brutalist
TBD
A Complete Unknown
Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers
Conclave
Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers
Dune: Part Two
Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers
Emilia Pérez
TBD
I’m Still Here
TBD
Nickel Boys
TBD
The Substance
TBD
Wicked
Marc Platt, Producer
Production Design
The Brutalist
Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia
Conclave
Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter
Dune: Part Two
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
Nosferatu
Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová
Wicked
Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
Live Action Short Film
A Lien
Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz
Anuja
Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai
I’m Not a Robot
Victoria Warmerdam and Trent
The Last Ranger
Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek
Sound
A Complete Unknown
Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco
Dune: Part Two
Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill
Emilia Pérez
Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta
Wicked
Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis
The Wild Robot
Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan
Better Man
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs
Dune: Part Two
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke
Wicked
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
A Complete Unknown
Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
Conclave
Screenplay by Peter Straughan
Emilia Pérez
Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and
Nicolas Livecchi
Nickel Boys
Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing
Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anora
Written by Sean Baker
The Brutalist
Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain
Written by Jesse Eisenberg
September 5
Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David
The Substance
Written by Coralie Fargeat