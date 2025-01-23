2025 Oscar Nominees Announced By The Academy, Scheduled Sunday, Mar. 2

The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards (2025) have been announced, celebrating films released in theaters during 2024. The awards ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Among the nominees are some of our favorite films already released to home media including Dune: Part Two, Wicked, Conclave, Gladiator II, and The Wild Robot. Late 2024 movies such as Nosferatu (2024), A Complete Unknown, and The Substance are scheduled for disc and digital release in early 2025.

Oscar Nominees 2025 Academy Awards

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody

The Brutalist



Timothée Chalamet

A Complete Unknown



Colman Domingo

Sing Sing



Ralph Fiennes

Conclave



Sebastian Stan

The Apprentice

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov

Anora



Kieran Culkin

A Real Pain



Edward Norton

A Complete Unknown



Guy Pearce

The Brutalist



Jeremy Strong

The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo

Wicked



Karla Sofía Gascón

Emilia Pérez



Mikey Madison

Anora



Demi Moore

The Substance



Fernanda Torres

I’m Still Here

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro

A Complete Unknown



Ariana Grande

Wicked



Felicity Jones

The Brutalist



Isabella Rossellini

Conclave



Zoe Saldaña

Emilia Pérez

Animated Feature Film

Flow

NomineesTBD



Inside Out 2

Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen



Memoir of a Snail

Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney



Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

NomineesTBD



The Wild Robot

Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande



In the Shadow of the Cypress

Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi



Magic Candies

Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio



Wander to Wonder

Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper



Yuck!

Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Lol Crawley



Dune: Part Two

Greig Fraser



Emilia Pérez

Paul Guilhaume



Maria

Ed Lachman



Nosferatu

Jarin Blaschke

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Arianne Phillips



Conclave

Lisy Christl



Gladiator II

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman



Nosferatu

Linda Muir



Wicked

Paul Tazewell

Directing

Anora

Sean Baker



The Brutalist

Brady Corbet



A Complete Unknown

James Mangold



Emilia Pérez

Jacques Audiard



The Substance

Coralie Fargeat

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin



No Other Land

Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham



Porcelain War

Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula Dupre’ Pesmen



Soundtrack to a Coup D’état

Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety



Sugarcane

NomineesTBD

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard



I Am Ready, Warden

Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp



Incident

Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven



Instruments of a Beating Heart

Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari



The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington

Film Editing

Anora

Sean Baker



The Brutalist

David Jancso



Conclave

Nick Emerson



Emilia Pérez

Juliette Welfling



Wicked

Myron Kerstein

International Feature Film

Brazil

I’m Still Here



Denmark

The Girl with the Needle



France

Emilia Pérez



Germany

The Seed of the Sacred Fig



Latvia

Flow

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado



Emilia Pérez

Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini



Nosferatu

David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton



The Substance

Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli



Wicked

Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Daniel Blumberg



Conclave

Volker Bertelmann



Emilia Pérez

Clément Ducol and Camille



Wicked

John Powell and Stephen Schwartz



The Wild Robot

Kris Bowers

Music (Original Song)

El Mal

from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard



The Journey

from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren



Like A Bird

from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada



Mi Camino

from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol



Never Too Late

from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew

Watt and Bernie Taupin

Best Picture

Anora

Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers



The Brutalist

TBD



A Complete Unknown

Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers



Conclave

Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers



Dune: Part Two

Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers



Emilia Pérez

TBD



I’m Still Here

TBD



Nickel Boys

TBD



The Substance

TBD



Wicked

Marc Platt, Producer



Production Design

The Brutalist

Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia



Conclave

Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter



Dune: Part Two

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau



Nosferatu

Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová



Wicked

Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz



Anuja

Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai



I’m Not a Robot

Victoria Warmerdam and Trent



The Last Ranger

Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw



The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek



Sound

A Complete Unknown

Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco



Dune: Part Two

Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill



Emilia Pérez

Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta



Wicked

Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis



The Wild Robot

Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts



Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan



Better Man

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs



Dune: Part Two

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer



Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke



Wicked

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould



Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks



Conclave

Screenplay by Peter Straughan



Emilia Pérez

Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and

Nicolas Livecchi



Nickel Boys

Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes



Sing Sing

Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield



Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

Written by Sean Baker



The Brutalist

Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold



A Real Pain

Written by Jesse Eisenberg



September 5

Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David



The Substance

Written by Coralie Fargeat