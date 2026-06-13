Lionsgate Movies Are Now Available On Movies Anywhere, Plus Retroactive

Announced last month, Lionsgate is now partnering with Movies Anywhere and titles are now beginning to show up on the platform. The “digital locker” allows customers to store all their digital titles in one place for viewing and purchasing through multiple distributors.

Lionsgate had been one of the few studios that held off on partnering with MA along with Amazon MGM Studios (formerly MGM), Apple Studios, and Paramount. Now, the Lionsgate joins Disney, Sony, Universal, and Warner Bros. on the platform. (See a list of partners and retailers.)

The partnership means films from Lionsgate franchises such as The Hunger Games, The Twilight Saga, and John Wick will be sold and available to stream on Movies Anywhere.

Also among the 245 initial Lionsgate titles (see full list here) added to Movies Anywhere are Michael, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, The Housemaid, and Passion of the Christ, to name several. Another 100 titles per month are expected to be added throughout this year and next.

Will the partnership be retroactive?

With Lionsgate joining Movies Anywhere it was uncertain whether or not digital codes already redeemed from Lionsgate disc releases would be ported to Movies Anywhere. Lionsgate codes were typically redeemable through either Apple TV or FandangoAtHome, but not on MA.

As shown in the screenshot of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina on Movies Anywhere, it appears the partnership is retroactive. Digital titles seem to be porting over progressively. You might try logging out or starting a new browser session to see if Lionsgate titles show up.