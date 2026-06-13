Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection
HomeStreamingMovies AnywhereLionsgate Movies Are Now Available On Movies Anywhere, Plus Retroactive
Movies AnywhereNews

Lionsgate Movies Are Now Available On Movies Anywhere, Plus Retroactive

Jeff Chabot
By Jeff Chabot
0
Lionsgate's Ballerina on Movies Anywhere

Announced last month, Lionsgate is now partnering with Movies Anywhere and titles are now beginning to show up on the platform. The “digital locker” allows customers to store all their digital titles in one place for viewing and purchasing through multiple distributors.

Lionsgate had been one of the few studios that held off on partnering with MA along with Amazon MGM Studios (formerly MGM), Apple Studios, and Paramount. Now, the Lionsgate joins Disney, Sony, Universal, and Warner Bros. on the platform. (See a list of partners and retailers.)

The partnership means films from Lionsgate franchises such as The Hunger Games, The Twilight Saga, and John Wick will be sold and available to stream on Movies Anywhere.

Also among the 245 initial Lionsgate titles (see full list here) added to Movies Anywhere are Michael, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, The Housemaid, and Passion of the Christ, to name several. Another 100 titles per month are expected to be added throughout this year and next.

Will the partnership be retroactive?

With Lionsgate joining Movies Anywhere it was uncertain whether or not digital codes already redeemed from Lionsgate disc releases would be ported to Movies Anywhere. Lionsgate codes were typically redeemable through either Apple TV or FandangoAtHome, but not on MA.

As shown in the screenshot of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina on Movies Anywhere, it appears the partnership is retroactive. Digital titles seem to be porting over progressively. You might try logging out or starting a new browser session to see if Lionsgate titles show up.

Previous article
Disclosure Day Will Release In 4k UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, & SteelBook Editions
Next article
List Of First Lionsgate Movies Added To Movies Anywhere
Jeff Chabot
Jeff Chabothttps://hd-report.com
Jeff has a background in photography, video and television production. He writes about technology, broadcasting, home theater, and digital entertainment.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar Fire and Ash digital poster

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Lionsgate now on Movies Anywhere

List Of First Lionsgate Movies Added To Movies Anywhere

HD Report - 0
Disclosure Day 4k UHD SteelBook open

Disclosure Day Will Release In 4k UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, & SteelBook...

HD Report - 0
project hail mary 4k uhd

Project Hail Mary Is Up For Pre-order On 4k UHD, Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0