When will ‘A Complete Unknown’ starring Timothée Chalamet be released on disc and streaming in digital?
A Complete Unknown will first be released for streaming or download in digital formats including 4k UHD on February 25, 2025. On disc, the movie will hit stores on April 1st, 2025 in 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray formats.
On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, A Complete Unknown is presented in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The Blu-ray version offers audio in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish and French.
Special Features
- Audio Commentary by James Mangold
- The Making of A Complete Unknown
- The Story
- Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan
- The Supporting Cast
- The Design
Pre-orders
Digital: $29.99 Prime Video, Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, YouTube
Blu-ray: Amazon | Walmart
4k Blu-ray: Amazon | Walmart
Update: Article updated with pre-order links. Original publish date Feb. 14, 2025.
Title of the article: “A Complete Unknown 4k, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Dates & Details”
*Ahem* RELEASE DATE AND DETAILS
Pre-orders
Digital: $29.99 Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, YouTube
Blu-ray: Coming Soon!
4k Blu-ray: Coming Soon!
DVD: Coming Soon!
Soooooo… you don’t know.
Ah. Now I read the article rather than skimmed it and you do know.
“A Complete Unknown will first be released for streaming or download in digital formats including 4k UHD on February 25, 2025. On disc, the movie will hit stores on April 1st, 2025 in 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray formats.”