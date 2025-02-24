Home4k Blu-rayA Complete Unknown 4k, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Dates & Details
A Complete Unknown 4k, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Dates & Details

2
A Complete Unknown (2024)
A Complete Unknown (2024)

When will ‘A Complete Unknown’ starring Timothée Chalamet be released on disc and streaming in digital?

A Complete Unknown will first be released for streaming or download in digital formats including 4k UHD on February 25, 2025. On disc, the movie will hit stores on April 1st, 2025 in 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray formats.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, A Complete Unknown is presented in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The Blu-ray version offers audio in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish and French.

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary by James Mangold
  • The Making of A Complete Unknown
    • The Story
    • Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan
    • The Supporting Cast
    • The Design

Pre-orders

Digital: $29.99 Prime Video, Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, YouTube
Blu-ray: Amazon | Walmart
4k Blu-ray: Amazon | Walmart

A Complete Unknown 4k UHD
A Complete Unknown (2024) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart
A Complete Unknown BD
A Complete Unknown (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart

Update: Article updated with pre-order links. Original publish date Feb. 14, 2025.

2 COMMENTS

  1. Title of the article: “A Complete Unknown 4k, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Dates & Details”

    *Ahem* RELEASE DATE AND DETAILS

    Pre-orders
    Digital: $29.99 Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, YouTube
    Blu-ray: Coming Soon!
    4k Blu-ray: Coming Soon!
    DVD: Coming Soon!

    Soooooo… you don’t know.

    • Ah. Now I read the article rather than skimmed it and you do know.

      “A Complete Unknown will first be released for streaming or download in digital formats including 4k UHD on February 25, 2025. On disc, the movie will hit stores on April 1st, 2025 in 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray formats.”

