A Complete Unknown 4k, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Dates & Details

When will ‘A Complete Unknown’ starring Timothée Chalamet be released on disc and streaming in digital?

A Complete Unknown will first be released for streaming or download in digital formats including 4k UHD on February 25, 2025. On disc, the movie will hit stores on April 1st, 2025 in 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray formats.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, A Complete Unknown is presented in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The Blu-ray version offers audio in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish and French.

Special Features

Audio Commentary by James Mangold

The Making of A Complete Unknown The Story Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan The Supporting Cast The Design



Pre-orders

Digital: $29.99 Prime Video, Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, YouTube

Blu-ray: Amazon | Walmart

4k Blu-ray: Amazon | Walmart

A Complete Unknown (2024) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart

A Complete Unknown (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart

