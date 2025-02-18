Home4k Blu-rayThe Brutalist Release Dates On Disc & Digital
The Brutalist Release Dates On Disc & Digital

The Brutalist (2024) starring Adrian Brody
The Brutalist (2024) starring Adrian Brody

When will The Brutalist be available for streaming or on Blu-ray disc?

10x Oscar-nominated drama The Brutalist starring Adrien Brody is releasing in Digital formats including 4k UHD on February 18, 2025. The disc editions, including Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray are expected mid-March 2025.

According to A24, the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray transfer was derived from the original 35mm negatives with VistaVision footage scanned at 6K.

The Brutalist can be purchased in 4k UHD from digital movie providers including Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, Prime Video, and YouTube/Google. Pre-orders of The Brutalist on disc are pending.

The Brutalist 4k UHD A24

Bonus features:
○ Filmmaker Commentary with Director of Photography Lol Crawley
○ “The Architects of The Brutalist” Featurette (25 minutes)
○ Six Collectible Postcards with architectural renderings by Ákos Sógor

Standard HD Blu-ray
○ 1080p High Definition (Blu-ray)
○ 16×9 Widescreen 1.66:1 Presentation
○ English
○ Rated R
○ 215 minutess
○ English SDH and Spanish Subtitles

4K UHD Blu-ray
○ 2160p Ultra HD (4K UHD)
○ 16×9 Widescreen 1.66:1 Presentation
○ English
○ Rated R
○ 215 minutes
○ English SDH and Spanish Subtitles

Description: Escaping post-war Europe, a visionary architect (Adrien Brody) arrives in America to rebuild his life. On his own in a strange new country, a wealthy industrialist recognizes his talent. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost…

