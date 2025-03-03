Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2 Are Now Streaming On Peacock (in 4k/Dolby Vision)

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) and Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004) are now streaming on Peacock! And, the films both stream in 4k Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and 5.1 channel audio.

Of course, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock to stream both films. Subscriptions are offered at $7.99 per. month (with ads) or $13.99 per month (no ads). However, there is no extra charge for 4k resolution or HDR.

Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2 were both remastered in 4k and released on 4k Blu-ray last January in standard plastic case/slipcover editions and Limited Edition SteelBooks from Liongate. (Read Review)

Lionsgate also remastered Jackie Brown (1997) on 4k Blu-ray for the first time, which hit stores day-and-date with the Kill Bill diptych.