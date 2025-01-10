Conclave Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Conclave (2024) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Edward Berger’s Conclave starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and John Lithgow was released in theaters on October 25, 2024 and is releasing on disc and digital. The movie first arrived in Digital formats including 4k UHD on November 25th.

On disc, Blu-ray and DVD formats will hit stores on December 17, 2024. On Ultra HD Blu-ray, the movie releases in a 2-disc combo edition with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital on Feb. 11, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray, Conclave is presented in 2160p with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio. On Blu-ray, the film is presented at 1080p with Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio. In Digital 4k UHD, Conclave features Dolby Vision or HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

Conclave is priced $24.99 (Digital), $30.99 (Blu-ray), $29.98 (4k Blu-ray) and $29.99 (DVD).

Logline: When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church.

