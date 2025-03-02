The Jason Bourne Complete Collection In 4k Is Only $29.99 (List: $69.98)

The Bourne Complete Collection 4k UHD/Digital Amazon | Walmart

Universal Pictures’ collection of all five Jason Bourne films in 4k is on sale for only $29.99 from Amazon and Walmart. The 6-disc collection is list priced $69.98, making this a huge 57% discount from both retailers.

The Bourne Complete Collection includes five Ultra HD Blu-rays and one HD Blu-ray that contains the legacy bonus features listed below. Along with the feature film, each 4k Blu-ray disc contains feature commentaries and English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles.

On 4k Blu-ray, each the Jason Bourne films is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with HDR10 and DTS-X, DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, and DTS Headphone:X sound options. See more detailed specs below.

The Bourne Identity (2002)

Description: The story of a man (Matt Damon), salvaged, near death, from the ocean by an Italian fishing boat. When he recuperates, the man suffers from total amnesia, without identity or background… except for a range of extraordinary talents in fighting, linguistic skills and self-defense that speak of a dangerous past. He sets out on a desperate search-assisted by the initially rebellious Marie (Franka Potente) – to discover who he really is, and why he’s being lethally pursued by assassins.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DTS:X AUDIO TRACK

Feature Commentary with Director Doug

Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

Description: Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) is living in India when he is framed by Russian agent Kirill (Karl Urban) for the theft of millions from the CIA. Kirill begins to pursue Bourne, intending to assassinate him — but while Bourne and his girlfriend, Marie (Franka Potente), are on the run, a shot meant for him kills her instead. Vowing revenge, Bourne sets out to prove his innocence and bring the culprits to justice, but he has to evade CIA head Pamela Landry (Joan Allen), who is convinced he is guilty.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DTS:X AUDIO TRACK

Feature Commentary with Director Paul Greengrass

Optional English SDH, French, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Description: A former CIA assassin continues his quest to fill in memory gaps. When a `Guardian’ reporter stumbles onto his trail, the man spies his chance to blow the Blackbriar black-ops brigade wide open. With some very powerful people intent on keeping their skeletons buried, he is in more danger than ever before, as his former paymasters send a series of elite killers after their reformed ex-colleague.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DTS:X AUDIO TRACK

Feature Commentary with Director Paul Greengrass

Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

Description: When the actions of Jason Bourne spark a fire that threatens to burn down decades of research across a number of secret intelligence agencies, Eric Byer (Edward Norton), the man who built the programs, decides he must sacrifice one of them: Outcome. Aaron Cross (Jeremy Renner), one of Outcome’s six agents, and research scientist Marta Shearing (Rachel Weisz) go on the run when Byer targets them for termination. But Cross proves to be a far deadlier target than Byer realizes.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DTS:X AUDIO TRACK

Feature Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Tony Gilroy, Co-Writer Dan Gilroy, Editor John Gilroy, Director of Photography Robert Elswit, Second Unit Director Dan Bradley, and Production Designer Kevin Thompson

Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Jason Bourne (2016)

Description: It’s been 10 years since Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) walked away from the agency that trained him to become a deadly weapon. Hoping to draw him out of the shadows, CIA director Robert Dewey assigns hacker and counterinsurgency expert Heather Lee to find him. Lee suspects that former operative Nicky Parsons is also looking for him. As she begins tracking the duo, Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power.

Technical Specs:

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DTS:X AUDIO TRACK

Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

BONUS DISC WITH LEGACY SPECIAL FEATURES

The Bourne Identity Alternate Opening & Alternate Ending

The Bourne Identity Deleted Scenes

The Ludlum Identity

The Ludlum Supremacy

The Ludlum Ultimatum

Extended Farmhouse Scene

The Birth of The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Mastermind: Robert Ludlum

Access Granted: An Interview with Co-Writer Tony Gilroy

From Identity to Supremacy: Jason & Marie

The Bourne Diagnosis

Cloak and Dagger: Covert Ops

Inside a Fight Sequence

Moby “Extreme Ways” Music Video

The Speed of Sound

The Bourne Supremacy Deleted Scenes

Matching Identities: Casting

Keeping It Real

Blowing Things Up

On the Move with Jason Bourne

Bourne to be Wild: Fight Training

Crash Cam: Racing Through the Streets of Moscow

The Go-Mobile Revs Up the Action

Anatomy of a Scene: The Explosive Bridge Chase Scene

Scoring with John Powell

The Bourne Mastermind Part 2

The Bourne Diagnosis Part 2

The Bourne Ultimatum Deleted Scenes

Man on the Move: Jason Bourne

Rooftop Pursuit

Planning the Punches

Driving School

New York Chase

Big City Action

Blowing Up Bourne

The Evolution of Nicky

Creating Bourne’s Signature Look

Desh’s Journey Through Morocco

Drawing Bourne’s Train Escape

A Second Life: The Music of Moby

Moby “Extreme Ways (Bourne’s Ultimatum)” Music Video

The Bourne Legacy Deleted Scenes

Re-Bourne

Enter Aaron Cross

Crossing Continents: Legacy on Location

Man vs. Wolf

Wolf Sequence Test

Moving Targets: Aaron and Marta

Capturing Chaos: The Motorbike Chase

Bone-Crunching Fights

The Bourne Challenge

Inside the Crisis Suite

Music to the Extreme: The Sounds of Moby

Bringing Back Bourne

Bourne to Fight

The Athens Escape

Las Vegas Showdown

On Foreign Soil: The Athens Riot

Bourne in the U.K.

The End of a Journey

The Bourne Style

Inside the Hub

