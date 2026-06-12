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Disclosure Day Will Release In 4k UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, & SteelBook Editions

HD Report
By HD Report
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Disclosure Day 4k UHD SteelBook open
Disclosure Day (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day (2026) will release on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD! Pre-orders are now up on Amazon including a 2-disc/digital Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Each 2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition includes copy of the movie on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The single-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy.

Disclosure Day is list priced $39.98 (4k SteelBook), $34.98 (4k Blu-ray), $29.98 (Blu-ray), and $24.98 (DVD). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Release dates, artwork for the standard editions, and disc specs are pending.

Disclosure Day 4k UHD FPO
Disclosure Day (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon
Disclosure Day Blu-ray FPO
Disclosure Day (2026) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Summary: If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?

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