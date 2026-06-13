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List Of First Lionsgate Movies Added To Movies Anywhere

HD Report
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Lionsgate now on Movies Anywhere

Almost 250 Lionsgate titles have been added to Movies Anywhere today, and, previously redeemed movies are expected to be retroactively added to customer’s libraries. Lionsgate plans to add approximately 100 titles per month to MA over the next couple of years.

List of Lionsgate Movies Added To Movies Anywhere, June 13, 2026

  1. 1992
  2. 3 From Hell
  3. 3 from Hell (Unrated)
  4. 3:10 to Yuma
  5. 47 Meters Down
  6. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
  7. About My Father
  8. Age of Adaline
  9. Alice, Darling
  10. All Eyez on Me
  11. Amber Alert
  12. American Assassin
  13. American Psycho
  14. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
  15. American Ultra
  16. American Underdog
  17. Americana
  18. Angel Has Fallen
  19. Anna (2019)
  20. Anniversary
  21. Antebellum
  22. Apocalypse Now
  23. Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut
  24. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
  25. Arthur the King
  26. Ballerina: From the World of John Wick
  27. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
  28. Beast
  29. Best Christmas Pageant Ever, The
  30. Blackening, The
  31. Blood Father
  32. Bombshell
  33. Boneyard
  34. Borderlands
  35. Boy Kills World
  36. Braven
  37. Burnt
  38. Cabin in the Woods, The
  39. Chaos Walking
  40. Choice, The
  41. City of Lies
  42. Clerks III
  43. Cobweb
  44. Cold Pursuit
  45. Commuter, The
  46. Courier, The (2021)
  47. Criminal
  48. Crow, The (2024)
  49. Dangerous (2021)
  50. Deepwater Horizon
  51. Den of Thieves
  52. Den of Thieves – Director’s Cut
  53. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
  54. Dirty Dancing
  55. Dirty Grandpa
  56. Dirty Grandpa – Unrated
  57. Divergent
  58. Divergent Series, The : Allegiant
  59. Divergent Series, The: Insurgent
  60. Django Unchained
  61. Dogma
  62. Draft Day
  63. Dredd
  64. Duff, The
  65. Dust Bunny
  66. Ender’s Game
  67. Expendables 2, The
  68. Expendables 3, The
  69. Expendables 3, The – Unrated Edition
  70. Expendables 4, The
  71. Expendables, The
  72. Expendables, The – Extended Director’s Cut
  73. Fall
  74. Fatale
  75. Five Feet Apart
  76. Flight Risk
  77. Force of Nature
  78. Forever My Girl
  79. Founder, The
  80. Gentlemen, The
  81. Giver, The
  82. The Glass Castle
  83. Gods of Egypt
  84. Gold
  85. Good Fortune
  86. Greenland
  87. Greenland 2: Migration
  88. Hacksaw Ridge
  89. Hateful Eight, The
  90. Hell or High Water
  91. Hellboy (2019)
  92. Hitman’s Bodyguard, The
  93. Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, The
  94. Hostiles
  95. House Next Door, The: Meet the Blacks 2
  96. Housemaid, The
  97. Hunger Games, The
  98. Hunger Games, The: Catching Fire
  99. Hunger Games, The: Mockingjaw – Part 1
  100. Hunger Games, The: Mockingjaw – Part 2
  101. Hunter Killer
  102. I Can Only Imagine
  103. I Can Only Imagine 2
  104. I Still Believe
  105. Imaginary
  106. Imitation Game
  107. In the Grey
  108. Iron Mask
  109. It Follows
  110. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
  111. Jesus Revolution
  112. Jexi
  113. Jigsaw
  114. John Wick
  115. John Wick: Chapter 2
  116. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
  117. John Wick: Chapter 4
  118. Joy Ride (2023)
  119. Judy
  120. Kick-Ass
  121. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  122. Kill Bill: Volume 1
  123. Kill Bill: Volume 2
  124. Killer’s Game, The
  125. Knives Out
  126. Knox Goes Away
  127. La-La Land
  128. Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend
  129. Last Full Measure, The
  130. Last Witch Hunter, The
  131. Law Abiding Citizen
  132. Lawless
  133. Leap!
  134. Lincoln Lawyer, The
  135. Lion
  136. Long Shot
  137. Long Walk, The
  138. Love the Coopers
  139. Margin Call
  140. Marsh King’s Daughter, The
  141. Mechanic Resurrection
  142. Megan Is Missing
  143. Michael
  144. Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
  145. Midway
  146. Miller’s Girl
  147. Mindcage
  148. Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, The
  149. Moonfall
  150. My Little Pony: The Movie
  151. National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
  152. National Lampoon’s Van Wilder – Unrated
  153. Nerve
  154. Never Let Go
  155. No Escape (2015)
  156. Now You See Me
  157. Now You See Me – Extended Cut
  158. Now You See Me 2
  159. Now You See Me, Now You Don’t
  160. Old Way, The
  161. Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre
  162. Ordinary Angels
  163. Overboard (2018)
  164. Paddington
  165. Passion of the Christ, The
  166. Patriots Day
  167. Peanut Butter Falcon, The
  168. Perks of Being a Wallflower, The
  169. Plane, The (2023)
  170. Prey for the Devil
  171. Protégé, The
  172. Rambo
  173. Rambo 3
  174. Rambo: First Blood (1982)
  175. Rambo: First Blood, Part 2
  176. Rambo: Last Blood
  177. Rambo: Last Blood – Extended Cut
  178. Reagan (2024)
  179. Red
  180. Red 2
  181. Red Shows and the Seven Dwarfs
  182. Replicas
  183. Reservoir Dogs
  184. Retribution (2023)
  185. Robin Hood (2018)
  186. Saban’s Power Rangers
  187. Saw
  188. Saw – Unrated
  189. Saw X (2023)
  190. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
  191. Scream 4
  192. Secret, The: Dare to Dream
  193. Shack, The
  194. Shaun the Sheep Movie
  195. Shelter
  196. Shot Caller
  197. Sicario
  198. Silencing, The
  199. Silent Night (2023)
  200. Silver Linings Playbook
  201. Simple Favor, A
  202. Sinister
  203. Sisu
  204. Small Things Like These
  205. Southpaw
  206. Spiral: From the Book of Saw
  207. Spy Who Dumped Me, The
  208. St. Vincent
  209. Strangers, The – Chapter 1
  210. Strangers, The – Chapter 2
  211. Strangers, The – Chapter 3
  212. Terminator 2: Judgement Day
  213. Terminator 2: Judgment Day – Special Edition
  214. Hunger Games, The: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
  215. Twilight
  216. Twilight – Extended Edition
  217. Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
  218. Twilight Saga, The: Breaking Dawn Part 1 – Extended Edition
  219. Twilight Saga, The: Breaking Dawn Part 2
  220. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
  221. Twilight Saga, The: Eclipse – Extended Edition
  222. Twilight Saga: New Moon, The
  223. Twilight Saga, The: New Moon – Extended Edition
  224. Twinless
  225. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
  226. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
  227. Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
  228. Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween
  229. Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
  230. Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail
  231. Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, The
  232. Uncle Drew
  233. Unsung Hero
  234. Vivarium
  235. Voyagers
  236. Waiting
  237. Waiting – Unrated
  238. Warm Bodies
  239. Warrior
  240. Winchester
  241. Wind River (2017)
  242. Woman in Gold
  243. Wonder
  244. Wrong Turn (2020)
  245. Young Guns

Also Read: Lionsgate Movies Are Now Available On Movies Anywhere

Image courtesy MoviesAnywhere.com.

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