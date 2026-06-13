List Of First Lionsgate Movies Added To Movies Anywhere

Almost 250 Lionsgate titles have been added to Movies Anywhere today, and, previously redeemed movies are expected to be retroactively added to customer’s libraries. Lionsgate plans to add approximately 100 titles per month to MA over the next couple of years.
List of Lionsgate Movies Added To Movies Anywhere, June 13, 2026
- 1992
- 3 From Hell
- 3 from Hell (Unrated)
- 3:10 to Yuma
- 47 Meters Down
- 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
- About My Father
- Age of Adaline
- Alice, Darling
- All Eyez on Me
- Amber Alert
- American Assassin
- American Psycho
- American Psycho (Uncut Version)
- American Ultra
- American Underdog
- Americana
- Angel Has Fallen
- Anna (2019)
- Anniversary
- Antebellum
- Apocalypse Now
- Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Arthur the King
- Ballerina: From the World of John Wick
- Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
- Beast
- Best Christmas Pageant Ever, The
- Blackening, The
- Blood Father
- Bombshell
- Boneyard
- Borderlands
- Boy Kills World
- Braven
- Burnt
- Cabin in the Woods, The
- Chaos Walking
- Choice, The
- City of Lies
- Clerks III
- Cobweb
- Cold Pursuit
- Commuter, The
- Courier, The (2021)
- Criminal
- Crow, The (2024)
- Dangerous (2021)
- Deepwater Horizon
- Den of Thieves
- Den of Thieves – Director’s Cut
- Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
- Dirty Dancing
- Dirty Grandpa
- Dirty Grandpa – Unrated
- Divergent
- Divergent Series, The : Allegiant
- Divergent Series, The: Insurgent
- Django Unchained
- Dogma
- Draft Day
- Dredd
- Duff, The
- Dust Bunny
- Ender’s Game
- Expendables 2, The
- Expendables 3, The
- Expendables 3, The – Unrated Edition
- Expendables 4, The
- Expendables, The
- Expendables, The – Extended Director’s Cut
- Fall
- Fatale
- Five Feet Apart
- Flight Risk
- Force of Nature
- Forever My Girl
- Founder, The
- Gentlemen, The
- Giver, The
- The Glass Castle
- Gods of Egypt
- Gold
- Good Fortune
- Greenland
- Greenland 2: Migration
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hateful Eight, The
- Hell or High Water
- Hellboy (2019)
- Hitman’s Bodyguard, The
- Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, The
- Hostiles
- House Next Door, The: Meet the Blacks 2
- Housemaid, The
- Hunger Games, The
- Hunger Games, The: Catching Fire
- Hunger Games, The: Mockingjaw – Part 1
- Hunger Games, The: Mockingjaw – Part 2
- Hunter Killer
- I Can Only Imagine
- I Can Only Imagine 2
- I Still Believe
- Imaginary
- Imitation Game
- In the Grey
- Iron Mask
- It Follows
- Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
- Jesus Revolution
- Jexi
- Jigsaw
- John Wick
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Joy Ride (2023)
- Judy
- Kick-Ass
- Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
- Kill Bill: Volume 1
- Kill Bill: Volume 2
- Killer’s Game, The
- Knives Out
- Knox Goes Away
- La-La Land
- Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend
- Last Full Measure, The
- Last Witch Hunter, The
- Law Abiding Citizen
- Lawless
- Leap!
- Lincoln Lawyer, The
- Lion
- Long Shot
- Long Walk, The
- Love the Coopers
- Margin Call
- Marsh King’s Daughter, The
- Mechanic Resurrection
- Megan Is Missing
- Michael
- Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
- Midway
- Miller’s Girl
- Mindcage
- Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, The
- Moonfall
- My Little Pony: The Movie
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder – Unrated
- Nerve
- Never Let Go
- No Escape (2015)
- Now You See Me
- Now You See Me – Extended Cut
- Now You See Me 2
- Now You See Me, Now You Don’t
- Old Way, The
- Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre
- Ordinary Angels
- Overboard (2018)
- Paddington
- Passion of the Christ, The
- Patriots Day
- Peanut Butter Falcon, The
- Perks of Being a Wallflower, The
- Plane, The (2023)
- Prey for the Devil
- Protégé, The
- Rambo
- Rambo 3
- Rambo: First Blood (1982)
- Rambo: First Blood, Part 2
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Rambo: Last Blood – Extended Cut
- Reagan (2024)
- Red
- Red 2
- Red Shows and the Seven Dwarfs
- Replicas
- Reservoir Dogs
- Retribution (2023)
- Robin Hood (2018)
- Saban’s Power Rangers
- Saw
- Saw – Unrated
- Saw X (2023)
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- Scream 4
- Secret, The: Dare to Dream
- Shack, The
- Shaun the Sheep Movie
- Shelter
- Shot Caller
- Sicario
- Silencing, The
- Silent Night (2023)
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Simple Favor, A
- Sinister
- Sisu
- Small Things Like These
- Southpaw
- Spiral: From the Book of Saw
- Spy Who Dumped Me, The
- St. Vincent
- Strangers, The – Chapter 1
- Strangers, The – Chapter 2
- Strangers, The – Chapter 3
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day – Special Edition
- Hunger Games, The: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Twilight
- Twilight – Extended Edition
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
- Twilight Saga, The: Breaking Dawn Part 1 – Extended Edition
- Twilight Saga, The: Breaking Dawn Part 2
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- Twilight Saga, The: Eclipse – Extended Edition
- Twilight Saga: New Moon, The
- Twilight Saga, The: New Moon – Extended Edition
- Twinless
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
- Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
- Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween
- Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
- Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail
- Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, The
- Uncle Drew
- Unsung Hero
- Vivarium
- Voyagers
- Waiting
- Waiting – Unrated
- Warm Bodies
- Warrior
- Winchester
- Wind River (2017)
- Woman in Gold
- Wonder
- Wrong Turn (2020)
- Young Guns
Also Read: Lionsgate Movies Are Now Available On Movies Anywhere
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