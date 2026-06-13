List Of First Lionsgate Movies Added To Movies Anywhere

Almost 250 Lionsgate titles have been added to Movies Anywhere today, and, previously redeemed movies are expected to be retroactively added to customer’s libraries. Lionsgate plans to add approximately 100 titles per month to MA over the next couple of years.

List of Lionsgate Movies Added To Movies Anywhere, June 13, 2026

1992 3 From Hell 3 from Hell (Unrated) 3:10 to Yuma 47 Meters Down 47 Meters Down: Uncaged About My Father Age of Adaline Alice, Darling All Eyez on Me Amber Alert American Assassin American Psycho American Psycho (Uncut Version) American Ultra American Underdog Americana Angel Has Fallen Anna (2019) Anniversary Antebellum Apocalypse Now Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Arthur the King Ballerina: From the World of John Wick Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Beast Best Christmas Pageant Ever, The Blackening, The Blood Father Bombshell Boneyard Borderlands Boy Kills World Braven Burnt Cabin in the Woods, The Chaos Walking Choice, The City of Lies Clerks III Cobweb Cold Pursuit Commuter, The Courier, The (2021) Criminal Crow, The (2024) Dangerous (2021) Deepwater Horizon Den of Thieves Den of Thieves – Director’s Cut Den of Thieves 2: Pantera Dirty Dancing Dirty Grandpa Dirty Grandpa – Unrated Divergent Divergent Series, The : Allegiant Divergent Series, The: Insurgent Django Unchained Dogma Draft Day Dredd Duff, The Dust Bunny Ender’s Game Expendables 2, The Expendables 3, The Expendables 3, The – Unrated Edition Expendables 4, The Expendables, The Expendables, The – Extended Director’s Cut Fall Fatale Five Feet Apart Flight Risk Force of Nature Forever My Girl Founder, The Gentlemen, The Giver, The The Glass Castle Gods of Egypt Gold Good Fortune Greenland Greenland 2: Migration Hacksaw Ridge Hateful Eight, The Hell or High Water Hellboy (2019) Hitman’s Bodyguard, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, The Hostiles House Next Door, The: Meet the Blacks 2 Housemaid, The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games, The: Catching Fire Hunger Games, The: Mockingjaw – Part 1 Hunger Games, The: Mockingjaw – Part 2 Hunter Killer I Can Only Imagine I Can Only Imagine 2 I Still Believe Imaginary Imitation Game In the Grey Iron Mask It Follows Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Jesus Revolution Jexi Jigsaw John Wick John Wick: Chapter 2 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum John Wick: Chapter 4 Joy Ride (2023) Judy Kick-Ass Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair Kill Bill: Volume 1 Kill Bill: Volume 2 Killer’s Game, The Knives Out Knox Goes Away La-La Land Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend Last Full Measure, The Last Witch Hunter, The Law Abiding Citizen Lawless Leap! Lincoln Lawyer, The Lion Long Shot Long Walk, The Love the Coopers Margin Call Marsh King’s Daughter, The Mechanic Resurrection Megan Is Missing Michael Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life Midway Miller’s Girl Mindcage Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, The Moonfall My Little Pony: The Movie National Lampoon’s Van Wilder National Lampoon’s Van Wilder – Unrated Nerve Never Let Go No Escape (2015) Now You See Me Now You See Me – Extended Cut Now You See Me 2 Now You See Me, Now You Don’t Old Way, The Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre Ordinary Angels Overboard (2018) Paddington Passion of the Christ, The Patriots Day Peanut Butter Falcon, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Plane, The (2023) Prey for the Devil Protégé, The Rambo Rambo 3 Rambo: First Blood (1982) Rambo: First Blood, Part 2 Rambo: Last Blood Rambo: Last Blood – Extended Cut Reagan (2024) Red Red 2 Red Shows and the Seven Dwarfs Replicas Reservoir Dogs Retribution (2023) Robin Hood (2018) Saban’s Power Rangers Saw Saw – Unrated Saw X (2023) Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Scream 4 Secret, The: Dare to Dream Shack, The Shaun the Sheep Movie Shelter Shot Caller Sicario Silencing, The Silent Night (2023) Silver Linings Playbook Simple Favor, A Sinister Sisu Small Things Like These Southpaw Spiral: From the Book of Saw Spy Who Dumped Me, The St. Vincent Strangers, The – Chapter 1 Strangers, The – Chapter 2 Strangers, The – Chapter 3 Terminator 2: Judgement Day Terminator 2: Judgment Day – Special Edition Hunger Games, The: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Twilight Twilight – Extended Edition Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 Twilight Saga, The: Breaking Dawn Part 1 – Extended Edition Twilight Saga, The: Breaking Dawn Part 2 The Twilight Saga: Eclipse Twilight Saga, The: Eclipse – Extended Edition Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga, The: New Moon – Extended Edition Twinless Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral Tyler Perry’s Acrimony Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, The Uncle Drew Unsung Hero Vivarium Voyagers Waiting Waiting – Unrated Warm Bodies Warrior Winchester Wind River (2017) Woman in Gold Wonder Wrong Turn (2020) Young Guns

Also Read: Lionsgate Movies Are Now Available On Movies Anywhere

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