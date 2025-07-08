HomeBlu-ray DiscLois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman - The Complete Series...
Blu-ray DiscNews

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman – The Complete Series Is Now Available In HD On Blu-ray

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman - The Complete Series
Lois & Clark: The Complete Series 20-disc set Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon

ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman is now available in a 20-disc Blu-ray box set from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The Complete Series includes all 88 episodes remastered in HD (1080p) that premiered on network television from September 12, 1993 to June 14, 1997.

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman is priced $94.99 (List: $99.99) on Amazon.

The box set marks the series’ debut in high definition (1080p) on Blu-ray Disc, although episodes can be downloaded or streamed in digital HD.

Description: Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher star in this fan-favorite romantic action/adventure series with comedic overtones, which gave the time-honored, legendary superhero a ’90s twist over the course of four seasons on ABC TV. With clever writing, and strong performances from the cast, the comic book characters of Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane were brought to life with entertaining exploits in 87 episodes. What begins as the most unrequited love affair of all time becomes the most unpredictable of all romantic relationships. Newly remastered in High-Definition for its Blu-ray debut, Lois & Clark look better than ever!

Previous article
Panasonic’s UB820 4k Blu-ray Player Is On Sale For 20% Off
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Pansonic-DP-UB820-4k-Blu-ray-player-left-corner

Panasonic’s UB820 4k Blu-ray Player Is On Sale For 20% Off

DealFinder - 0
anora criterion feature

5x Oscar-winner Anora Is 50% Off On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray From Criterion

HD Report - 0
Barry Lyndon 4k UHD feature

Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon 4k Restoration Is Only $24.99 (50% Off)

HD Report - 0