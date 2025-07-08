Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman – The Complete Series Is Now Available In HD On Blu-ray

Lois & Clark: The Complete Series 20-disc set Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon

ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman is now available in a 20-disc Blu-ray box set from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The Complete Series includes all 88 episodes remastered in HD (1080p) that premiered on network television from September 12, 1993 to June 14, 1997.

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman is priced $94.99 (List: $99.99) on Amazon.

The box set marks the series’ debut in high definition (1080p) on Blu-ray Disc, although episodes can be downloaded or streamed in digital HD.

Description: Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher star in this fan-favorite romantic action/adventure series with comedic overtones, which gave the time-honored, legendary superhero a ’90s twist over the course of four seasons on ABC TV. With clever writing, and strong performances from the cast, the comic book characters of Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane were brought to life with entertaining exploits in 87 episodes. What begins as the most unrequited love affair of all time becomes the most unpredictable of all romantic relationships. Newly remastered in High-Definition for its Blu-ray debut, Lois & Clark look better than ever!