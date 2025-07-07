5x Oscar-winner Anora Is 50% Off On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray From Criterion

Sean Baker’s 5x Oscar-winning drama Anora (2024) is currently 50% off on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc from the Criterion Collection. releasing on physical media including 4k Blu-ray (3-disc edition), Blu-ray (2-disc edition), and DVD (2-disc edition) on April 29, 2025.

The 3-disc 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition is priced $24.99 (List: $49.95) at Amazon and Barnes & Noble (SOLD OUT) for the month of July only. The single-disc 1080p edition is priced $19.99 (List: $39.95) from both retailers. The Amazon pricing follows Barnes & Noble’s yearly 50% off deal on most titles from The Criterion Collection.

Each format from The Criterion Collection includes a separate disc loaded with special features such as audio commentaries, a new making-of documentary, new interviews, deleted scenes, and interviews with Baker and Mikey Madison (see all extras below).

On 4k Blu-ray, Anora is presented in 2160p (UHD) with HDR10 at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. On Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p (HD) at the same ratio. Both formats offer the soundtrack in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH and descriptive audio.

Bonus Features