5x Oscar-winner Anora Is 50% Off On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray From Criterion

Anora (2024) 4k UHD/BD 3-disc edition Amazon | Barnes & Noble

Sean Baker’s 5x Oscar-winning drama Anora (2024) is currently 50% off on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc from the Criterion Collection. releasing on physical media including 4k Blu-ray (3-disc edition), Blu-ray (2-disc edition), and DVD (2-disc edition) on April 29, 2025.

The 3-disc 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition is priced $24.99 (List: $49.95) at Amazon and Barnes & Noble (SOLD OUT) for the month of July only. The single-disc 1080p edition is priced $19.99 (List: $39.95) from both retailers. The Amazon pricing follows Barnes & Noble’s yearly 50% off deal on most titles from The Criterion Collection.

Each format from The Criterion Collection includes a separate disc loaded with special features such as audio commentaries, a new making-of documentary, new interviews, deleted scenes, and interviews with Baker and Mikey Madison (see all extras below).

On 4k Blu-ray, Anora is presented in 2160p (UHD) with HDR10 at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. On Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p (HD) at the same ratio. Both formats offer the soundtrack in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH and descriptive audio.

Bonus Features

  • PLUS: Essays by film critic Dennis Lim and author Kier-La Janisse
    New cover by Bianca Parkes and GrandSon, with photography by Max Abadian
  • New 4K digital master, supervised by director Sean Baker and producer Alex Coco, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
  • Two audio commentaries: one featuring Baker, Coco, producer Samantha Quan, and cinematographer Drew Daniels, and the other featuring Baker and actors Yura Borisov, Mark Eydelshteyn, Karren Karagulian, Mikey Madison, and Vache Tovmasyan
  • New making-of documentary
  • New interviews with Baker and Madison
  • Cannes Film Festival press conference
  • Q&A with Madison and actor-stripper Lindsey Normington
  • Deleted scenes
  • Trailers
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio
Anora (2024) Blu-ray 2-disc edition Amazon | Barnes & Noble
