The First Season Of Severance Is Available On Blu-ray & DVD

The first season of Apple TV+ Original Series Severance is available to purchase on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The physical media editions released late 2024 ahead of the second season that premiered Jan. 17, 2025 on Apple TV.

The first season of Severance consists of nine episodes, totalling approximately 435 minutes, that premiered on Apple TV+ between February and April of 2022.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Severance are presented in 1080p (HD) at 2.38:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and LPCM 2.0. Subtitles are provided in English.

The 3-disc Blu-ray and DVD editions of Severance are priced $25.79 (List: $44.98) and $20.99 (List: $34.98) respectively on Amazon.

Severance was created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller. The show stars Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullcok, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken.