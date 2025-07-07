Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon 4k Restoration Is Only $24.99 (50% Off)

Barry Lyndon (1975) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD edition Buy on Amazon

The long-awaited 4k restoration of Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon (1975) arrives on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray on July 8, 2025, and is currently available for 50% off the list price even before it hits stores.

The 2-disc 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition is priced $24.99 (List: $49.95) at Amazon and Barnes & Noble for the month of July only. The single-disc 1080p edition is priced $19.99 (List: $39.95) from both retailers. The Amazon pricing follows Barnes & Noble’s yearly 50% off deal on most titles from The Criterion Collection.

The 4k restoration and remaster of Barry Lyndon features Dolby Vision/HDR10 and the uncompressed monaural soundtrack, as well as an alternate DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound mix. English subtitles are offered for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Bonus features include five sets of previously released interviews (including with cast and crew, with archival audio of director Stanley Kubrick), trailers, and an essay by critic Geoffrey O’Brien.

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

Alternate 5.1 surround soundtrack, presented in DTS-HD Master Audio

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the film and special features

Interviews with the cast and crew as well as archival audio featuring director Stanley Kubrick on the film’s cinematography, costumes, editing, and production

Interview featuring historian Christopher Frayling on production designer Ken Adam

Interview with critic Michel Ciment

Interview with actor Leon Vitali about the 5.1 surround soundtrack, which he cosupervised

Interview with curator Adam Eaker about the fine-art-inspired aesthetics of the film

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Geoffrey O’Brien and two pieces about the look of the film from the March 1976 issue of American Cinematographer



Cover by F. Ron Miller based on an original theatrical poster by Guy Jouineau and Guy Bourduge