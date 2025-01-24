HomeHow ToHow To Free Up Storage Space On Your Windows PC Or Mac
How To Free Up Storage Space On Your Windows PC Or Mac

Macbook photo
Credit: Nao Triponez via Pexels

Is your Windows PC or Mac running out of storage space and not allowing you to work in memory-intensive applications like Photoshop, Maya, 3ds Max or Cinema 4D? Of course, a new computer or additional RAM would be ideal. But if you can’t purchase a new computer or upgrade the RAM there are some things you can do to free up storage space which in turn can be used for an extension of your RAM memory.

  • Be sure to delete any movie or music files taking up space on your computer. Movies sitting in iTunes or Prime Video or other service can take up a ton of space. Once you are done with the movies, delete them!
  • Use a backup hard drive to store large files and remove from your PC/Mac. If you’ve got large files (or large amounts of small files) that are not in use why not move them to another hard drive? Keep in mind, it’s always recommended to have at least two backups of files. So, see our next suggestion.
  • If you have a cloud service such as iCloud, Google Drive, or OneDrive consider moving large files or older files to free up space
  • Go to your download folder and remove any installation files that are taking up space and can easily be downloaded from the internet. 
  • Lastly, consider setting up an external hard drive as a secondary “scratch disc” for your applications. The apps will consider the hard drive as secondary RAM if your RAM is maxed out. 
2025 Oscar Nominees Announced By The Academy, Scheduled Sunday, Mar. 2
