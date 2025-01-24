How To Free Up Storage Space On Your Windows PC Or Mac

Credit: Nao Triponez via Pexels

Is your Windows PC or Mac running out of storage space and not allowing you to work in memory-intensive applications like Photoshop, Maya, 3ds Max or Cinema 4D? Of course, a new computer or additional RAM would be ideal. But if you can’t purchase a new computer or upgrade the RAM there are some things you can do to free up storage space which in turn can be used for an extension of your RAM memory.