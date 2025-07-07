Home4k Blu-rayPanasonic's UB820 4k Blu-ray Player Is On Sale For 20% Off
Panasonic's UB820 4k Blu-ray Player Is On Sale For 20% Off

Panasonic DP-UB9820 4k Blu-ray player
Panasonic DP-UB9820 4k Blu-ray player

Panasonic’s DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray player is on sale right now for 20% off the MSRP, marked down to $398 on Amazon.

The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray player supports just about everything you need for a cutting-edge home theater, including playback of true 4k resolution through 4k Blu-rays and streaming services via apps, 3D compatibility with 3D TVs, and HDR via HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and even HDR10+.

We rank the Panasonic DP-UB820 among the best 4k Blu-ray players of 2025, second only to the flagship Panasonic DP-UB9000 which sells for around $1k.

Jump over to Amazon to get more details about the Panasonic DP-UB9820 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray player while the sale lasts. Or, read our review before buying.

Product Features

  • Premium 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray Player for a Spectacular Home Theater Experience: Enjoy your library of special-edition Blu Ray, rare DVDs, or streamed content in true cinematic style with immersive video and audio.Operating temperature range : plus5°C to plus35°C ( plus41°F to plus95°F)
  • Smart and Streaming Features: Works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice command without your remote. Connect to wireless network to stream 4K VOD content through Netflix, YouTube or Prime Video
  • Stunning Color and Detail: Exclusive Panasonic Hollywood Cinema Experience (HCX) tech is applied to 4K high-precision chroma processing for natural textures and depth, maximizing color, clarity, and detail
  • Studio Master Sound with Enhanced Clarity: Designed for high-resolution audio as it was meant to be heard. Connect to your audio system via twin HDMI for Hi-Res studio master sound
  • Supports Multiple HDR Formats: Blu-ray DVD player enables high dynamic range playback of three 4K/HDR formats-HDR10 plus, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), providing detailed 4K content
Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player (2019)
Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player

