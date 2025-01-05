Upcoming 4k Blu-ray Releases 1st Qtr. 2025

The first quarter of 2025 is already slated to be one of the biggest few months in the format’s history with over 125 titles already on the calendar. Not only are there quite a few releases from traditional studios such as Paramount and Warner Bros., but what some call “boutique” distributors are contributing more than ever before. We’re talking about Arrow Video, Criterion, Kino Lorber, Severin, and Vinegar Syndrome, as well as a few new distributors that have entered the 4k market.

Here are some of the most anticipated 4k Blu-ray titles followed by a larger list of upcoming 4k Blu-rays with links to purchase on Amazon, Walmart, and other stores. Bookmark our 4k Blu-ray release dates page with more titles to look forward to in 2025!

Se7en (1995) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Let’s start with David Fincher’s Se7en which celebrates its 30th Anniversary with a newly restored 4k presentation, packaged in a standard and SteelBook edition from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The editions arrive on January 7 and include a 4k disc and Digital Code.

On January 14, Once Upon a Time in the West (1964) arrives on 4k Blu-ray for the first time from Paramount. Chinatown (1974) gets a single-disc 4k release after last summer’s 2-disc Paramount Presents edition. A limited SteelBook edition of Snowpiercer (2013) exclusive from Amazon presents the film on 4k Blu-ray for the first time.

Kill Bill Vol 1 (2003) 4k UHD Pre-order from Amazon & Walmart

On January 21, three highly-anticipated Quentin Tarantino films arrive in 4k for the first time including Jackie Brown, Kill Bill Vol. 1, & Vol. 2. The three films are also available from the new Lionsgate Limited store that specializes in limited disc editions, all of which so far come in SteelBook packaging.

Also on January 21, several of last year’s movies are dated for release on 4k Blu-ray including Heretic, Smile 2, The Substance, and Venom, as well as 2023’s The Last Voyage of the Demeter that skipped the 4k BD format when first released to physical media.

Wicked (2024) 4k/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart

February 2025 starts off the month with one of last year’s biggest blockbusters arriving on disc. Wicked from Universal Pictures will be available on 4k Blu-ray in a standard edition, Collector’s Edition with Certificate of Authenticity, and an exclusive SteelBook from Walmart.

In mid-February, Constantine starring Keanu Reeves gets released in 4k for the first time in standard and SteelBook editions from Warner Bros. Oscar-winning drama The Social Network finally gets its own disc edition from Sony (previously only available in the Columbia Classics Vol. 2 box set).

Gladiator II (2024) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

In the first week of March, Gladiator II hits stores in traditional plastic case and limited SteelBook editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been packaged in an exclusive SteelBook from Walmart. And, classic animated feature Akira gets a new 4k release, only this time in a limited SteelBook edition from Crunchyroll.

Later in March, you’ll be able to pick up Godzilla vs. Biollante from The Criterion Collection, Deep Blue Sea from Arrow Video, and Delicatessen from Severin Films. And, The Penguin – The Complete First Season is a much-anticipated physical media release after the series premiered on HBO Max last fall.

Looking past the first quarter, Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season is dated for release on April 15, 2025.

4k Blu-ray Releases 1st Qtr. 2025

New & Coming Soon (some dates TBD)

Conclave (2024) Focus Features 2/11/25 Amazon NEW PRE-0RDER

Focus Features 2/11/25 Amazon Kraven: The Hunter (2024) 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER

4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart Kraven: The Hunter (2024) 4k Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER

4k Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart Megalopolis (2024) Lionsgate TBD Amazon NEW

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) Amazon | Walmart Paramount NEW PRE-ORDER

Amazon | Walmart Paramount Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart Paramount NEW PRE-ORDER

4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart Paramount The Lord of the Rings: The War on the Rohirrim (2024) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

The Lord of the Rings: The War on the Rohirrim (2024) Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER

Jan. 7, 2025

Drag Me To Hell (2009) 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive

4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive Motel Hell (1980) 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive

4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive Sanctum (2011) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Shout! Studios Amazon NEW

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Shout! Studios Amazon Se7en (1995) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW

4k UHD/Digital Amazon Se7en (1995) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW

Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Extended & Theatrical Walmart SteelBook Walmart NEW

Extended & Theatrical Walmart SteelBook Walmart The Wolfman (1941) 2 movies SteelBook Universal [pending]

Yojimbo / Sanjuro: Two Samurai Films by Akira Kurosawa 4-Disc Edition Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Jan. 14, 2025

Chinatown (1974) Standard Edition Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Standard Edition Paramount Amazon Incubus (1966) Limited Edition Arrow Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER

Limited Edition Arrow Amazon | Walmart Inglorious Basterds (2009) 2-disc Limited Edition Arrow Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

2-disc Limited Edition Arrow Amazon Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling (1986) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Amazon Once Upon a Time in the West (1964) Standard Edition Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Standard Edition Paramount Amazon Snowpiercer (2013) Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook Amazon The Mother and the Whore (1973) 2-disc edition Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Jan. 21, 2025

April Fools Day (1986) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Heretic (2024) A24 Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!

A24 Exclusive Jackie Brown (1997) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart Jackie Brown (1997) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW

4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW

4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW

4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited Murder by Decree (1979) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Reindeer Games (2000) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Reservoir Dogs (1992) 4k SteelBook Reprint “Mr. Pink” Lionsgate Limited

4k SteelBook Reprint “Mr. Pink” Lionsgate Limited Smile 2 (2024) Paramount Amazon NEW

Paramount Amazon Smile 2 (2024) 4k SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW

4k SteelBook Paramount Amazon The Cell (2000) Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Arrow Video Amazon The Grifters (1990) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion Amazon The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) 2-disc edition Shout! Studios Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

2-disc edition Shout! Studios Amazon The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios

Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios The Substance (2024) 4k UHD Mubi Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD Mubi Amazon | Walmart Vampires (1998) “John Carpenter’s” 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios Amazon | Walmart NEW

“John Carpenter’s” 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios Amazon | Walmart Venom: The Last Dance (2024) Sony Pictures Amazon | Walmart NEW

(2024) Sony Pictures Amazon | Walmart Venom: The Last Dance (2024) 4k SteelBook Sony Pictures Amazon | Walmart

(2024) 4k SteelBook Sony Pictures Amazon | Walmart Venom: The Last Dance (2024) Limited Edition with Collectible Action Figure Amazon

Jan. 28, 2025

Bang the Drum Slowly (1973) 4k UHD/BD Limited Copies

Beneath the Valley of the Ultravixens (1979) Severin Amazon

Severin Amazon Deranged (1974) 4k UHD/BD Limited Copies Vinegar Syndrome

Disembodied (1998) 4k UHD/BD Bleeding Skull

Last Embrace (1979) Cinématographe Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Cinématographe Amazon Orca (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Opera (1987) Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Severin Amazon Revenge of the Radioactive Reporter (1990) Limited Edition Terror Vision

Rumpelstiltskin (1995) Standard Edition Terror Vision

Sea of Love (1989) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Supervixens (1975) Severin Amazon

Severin Amazon The Image (1975) 4k UHD/BD Limited Copies Vinegar Syndrome

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook Amazon Virtuosity (1995) 4k UHD/BD Limited Copies Vinegar Syndrome

Vixen (1968) Severin Amazon

Severin Amazon Winchester ’73 (1950) 2-disc edition Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Feb. 4, 2025

Blade (1998) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive

Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive Punch-Drunk Love (2002) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Spaghetti Western Classics [Kill Them All and Come Back Alone, The Hellbenders] Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

[Kill Them All and Come Back Alone, The Hellbenders] Kino Lorber Amazon Terrifier 3 (2024) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon The Sacrifice (1986) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Shining (1980) Exclusive SteelBook BB Reprint Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER

Exclusive SteelBook BB Reprint Walmart Twin Peaks: From Z to A [Pilot & Episode 8 in 4k] Paramount 2/3/25 Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

[Pilot & Episode 8 in 4k] Paramount 2/3/25 Amazon Wicked (2024) 4k/Blu-ray/Digital Universal Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER

4k/Blu-ray/Digital Universal Amazon | Walmart Wicked (2024) 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER

4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive Walmart Wicked (2024) Limited Edition Gift Set w/Gold toned bookends Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Feb. 11, 2025

Alice, Sweet Alice (1976) Arrow Video Amazon NEW

Arrow Video Amazon Alice, Sweet Alice (1976) Arrow Video Exclusive

Conclave (2024) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Dante’s Peak (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber Amazon | Walmart Felidae (1994) Standard Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Standard Edition Amazon Galaxy of Terror (1981) 4k UHD/BD Amazon

4k UHD/BD Amazon Ghost of Mars (2001) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Factory Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Shout! Factory Amazon Pinocchio 964 (1991) Media Blasters Amazon

Media Blasters Amazon Pinocchio 964 (1991) Media Blasters Exclusive

Media Blasters Exclusive Pretty in Pink (1986) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon Trapped Ashes (2006) 4k UHD/BD Deaf Crocodile Films Amazon

Feb. 18, 2025

Constantine (2005) Warner Bros. Amazon NEW

Warner Bros. Amazon Constantine (2005) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon NEW

4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon Crossing Delancy (1998) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Drugstore Cowboy (1989) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Evil Dead Rise (2023) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive

Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive Humanoids from the Deep (1980) Shout! Studios Amazon

Shout! Studios Amazon Panic Room (2002) 4k/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart The First Slam Dunk (2022) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon The Social Network (2010) 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart Uncle Buck (1989) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber Amazon | Walmart

Feb. 25, 2025

Amadeus (1984) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart Body Parts (1991) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Cronos (1993) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Cruising (1980) Arrow Video Amazon NEW

Arrow Video Amazon Evilenko (2003) 4k UHD/BD Limited Collector’s Edition Unearthed Films Amazon

4k UHD/BD Limited Collector’s Edition Unearthed Films Amazon Graveyard Shift (1990)

My Girl (1991) Sony Pictures

Performance (1970) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Project Silence (2023) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon

March 4, 2025

Akira (1988) SteelBook Crunchyroll Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

SteelBook Crunchyroll Amazon Endless Night (1972) Kino Lorber

Gladiator II (2024) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER

4k Blu-ray SteelBook Amazon | Walmart Gladiator II (2024) 4k Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER

4k Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart Re-Animator (1985)

Re-Animator (1985) Deluxe Edition Ignite Films

Peril & Distresss: Engless Night / Picture Mommy Dead Kino Lorber

Picture Mommy Dead (1966) Kino Lorber

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) Exclusive 4k SteelBook Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER

Exclusive 4k SteelBook Walmart The Wages of Fear (1953)

March 11, 2025

Daylight (1996) Kino Lorber

Thief (1981) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Trick or Treat (1986) Amazon Synapse NEW PRE-ORDER

March 18, 2025

A Woman of Paris (1923) Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Criterion Amazon Deep Blue Sea (1999) Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon Godzilla vs. Biollante (1989) Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Criterion Amazon Harlequin (1980) Limited Edition Powerhouse Films Amazon

Limited Edition Powerhouse Films Amazon The General’s Daughter (1999) Kino Lorber NEW PRE-ORDER

The Penguin – The Complete First Season Warner Bros. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Warner Bros. Amazon Thrist (1979) Limited Edition Powerhouse Films Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

March 25, 2025