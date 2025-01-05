Upcoming 4k Blu-ray Releases 1st Qtr. 2025

The first quarter of 2025 is already slated to be one of the biggest few months in the format’s history with over 125 titles already on the calendar. Not only are there quite a few releases from traditional studios such as Paramount and Warner Bros., but what some call “boutique” distributors are contributing more than ever before. We’re talking about Arrow Video, Criterion, Kino Lorber, Severin, and Vinegar Syndrome, as well as a few new distributors that have entered the 4k market.
Here are some of the most anticipated 4k Blu-ray titles followed by a larger list of upcoming 4k Blu-rays with links to purchase on Amazon, Walmart, and other stores. Bookmark our 4k Blu-ray release dates page with more titles to look forward to in 2025!
Let’s start with David Fincher’s Se7en which celebrates its 30th Anniversary with a newly restored 4k presentation, packaged in a standard and SteelBook edition from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The editions arrive on January 7 and include a 4k disc and Digital Code.
On January 14, Once Upon a Time in the West (1964) arrives on 4k Blu-ray for the first time from Paramount. Chinatown (1974) gets a single-disc 4k release after last summer’s 2-disc Paramount Presents edition. A limited SteelBook edition of Snowpiercer (2013) exclusive from Amazon presents the film on 4k Blu-ray for the first time.
On January 21, three highly-anticipated Quentin Tarantino films arrive in 4k for the first time including Jackie Brown, Kill Bill Vol. 1, & Vol. 2. The three films are also available from the new Lionsgate Limited store that specializes in limited disc editions, all of which so far come in SteelBook packaging.
Also on January 21, several of last year’s movies are dated for release on 4k Blu-ray including Heretic, Smile 2, The Substance, and Venom, as well as 2023’s The Last Voyage of the Demeter that skipped the 4k BD format when first released to physical media.
February 2025 starts off the month with one of last year’s biggest blockbusters arriving on disc. Wicked from Universal Pictures will be available on 4k Blu-ray in a standard edition, Collector’s Edition with Certificate of Authenticity, and an exclusive SteelBook from Walmart.
In mid-February, Constantine starring Keanu Reeves gets released in 4k for the first time in standard and SteelBook editions from Warner Bros. Oscar-winning drama The Social Network finally gets its own disc edition from Sony (previously only available in the Columbia Classics Vol. 2 box set).
In the first week of March, Gladiator II hits stores in traditional plastic case and limited SteelBook editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been packaged in an exclusive SteelBook from Walmart. And, classic animated feature Akira gets a new 4k release, only this time in a limited SteelBook edition from Crunchyroll.
Later in March, you’ll be able to pick up Godzilla vs. Biollante from The Criterion Collection, Deep Blue Sea from Arrow Video, and Delicatessen from Severin Films. And, The Penguin – The Complete First Season is a much-anticipated physical media release after the series premiered on HBO Max last fall.
Looking past the first quarter, Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season is dated for release on April 15, 2025.
4k Blu-ray Releases 1st Qtr. 2025
New & Coming Soon (some dates TBD)
- Conclave (2024) Focus Features 2/11/25 Amazon NEW PRE-0RDER
- Kraven: The Hunter (2024) 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER
- Kraven: The Hunter (2024) 4k Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER
- Megalopolis (2024) Lionsgate TBD Amazon NEW
- Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) Amazon | Walmart Paramount NEW PRE-ORDER
- Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart Paramount NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Lord of the Rings: The War on the Rohirrim (2024) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Lord of the Rings: The War on the Rohirrim (2024) Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER
Jan. 7, 2025
- Drag Me To Hell (2009) 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
- Motel Hell (1980) 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
- Sanctum (2011) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Shout! Studios Amazon NEW
- Se7en (1995) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW
- Se7en (1995) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Extended & Theatrical Walmart SteelBook Walmart NEW
- The Wolfman (1941) 2 movies SteelBook Universal [pending]
- Yojimbo / Sanjuro: Two Samurai Films by Akira Kurosawa 4-Disc Edition Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
Jan. 14, 2025
- Chinatown (1974) Standard Edition Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Incubus (1966) Limited Edition Arrow Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER
- Inglorious Basterds (2009) 2-disc Limited Edition Arrow Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling (1986) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Once Upon a Time in the West (1964) Standard Edition Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Snowpiercer (2013) Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Mother and the Whore (1973) 2-disc edition Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
Jan. 21, 2025
- April Fools Day (1986) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- Heretic (2024) A24 Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Jackie Brown (1997) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Jackie Brown (1997) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW
- Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW
- Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW
- Murder by Decree (1979) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Reindeer Games (2000) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Reservoir Dogs (1992) 4k SteelBook Reprint “Mr. Pink” Lionsgate Limited
- Smile 2 (2024) Paramount Amazon NEW
- Smile 2 (2024) 4k SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW
- The Cell (2000) Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Grifters (1990) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) 2-disc edition Shout! Studios Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios
- The Substance (2024) 4k UHD Mubi Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Vampires (1998) “John Carpenter’s” 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Venom: The Last Dance (2024) Sony Pictures Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Venom: The Last Dance (2024) 4k SteelBook Sony Pictures Amazon | Walmart
- Venom: The Last Dance (2024) Limited Edition with Collectible Action Figure Amazon
Jan. 28, 2025
- Bang the Drum Slowly (1973) 4k UHD/BD Limited Copies
- Beneath the Valley of the Ultravixens (1979) Severin Amazon
- Deranged (1974) 4k UHD/BD Limited Copies Vinegar Syndrome
- Disembodied (1998) 4k UHD/BD Bleeding Skull
- Last Embrace (1979) Cinématographe Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Orca (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Opera (1987) Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Revenge of the Radioactive Reporter (1990) Limited Edition Terror Vision
- Rumpelstiltskin (1995) Standard Edition Terror Vision
- Sea of Love (1989) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Supervixens (1975) Severin Amazon
- The Image (1975) 4k UHD/BD Limited Copies Vinegar Syndrome
- The Last Witch Hunter (2015) Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Virtuosity (1995) 4k UHD/BD Limited Copies Vinegar Syndrome
- Vixen (1968) Severin Amazon
- Winchester ’73 (1950) 2-disc edition Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
Feb. 4, 2025
- Blade (1998) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
- Punch-Drunk Love (2002) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Spaghetti Western Classics [Kill Them All and Come Back Alone, The Hellbenders] Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Terrifier 3 (2024) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW
- The Sacrifice (1986) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- The Shining (1980) Exclusive SteelBook BB Reprint Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER
- Twin Peaks: From Z to A [Pilot & Episode 8 in 4k] Paramount 2/3/25 Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Wicked (2024) 4k/Blu-ray/Digital Universal Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER
- Wicked (2024) 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER
- Wicked (2024) Limited Edition Gift Set w/Gold toned bookends Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
Feb. 11, 2025
- Alice, Sweet Alice (1976) Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- Alice, Sweet Alice (1976) Arrow Video Exclusive
- Conclave (2024) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon
- Dante’s Peak (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER
- Felidae (1994) Standard Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Galaxy of Terror (1981) 4k UHD/BD Amazon
- Ghost of Mars (2001) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Factory Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Pinocchio 964 (1991) Media Blasters Amazon
- Pinocchio 964 (1991) Media Blasters Exclusive
- Pretty in Pink (1986) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Trapped Ashes (2006) 4k UHD/BD Deaf Crocodile Films Amazon
Feb. 18, 2025
- Constantine (2005) Warner Bros. Amazon NEW
- Constantine (2005) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon NEW
- Crossing Delancy (1998) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Drugstore Cowboy (1989) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Evil Dead Rise (2023) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
- Humanoids from the Deep (1980) Shout! Studios Amazon
- Panic Room (2002) 4k/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER!
- The First Slam Dunk (2022) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon NEW
- The Social Network (2010) 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Uncle Buck (1989) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber Amazon | Walmart
Feb. 25, 2025
- Amadeus (1984) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER
- Body Parts (1991) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Cronos (1993) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Cruising (1980) Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- Evilenko (2003) 4k UHD/BD Limited Collector’s Edition Unearthed Films Amazon
- Graveyard Shift (1990)
- My Girl (1991) Sony Pictures
- Performance (1970) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
- Project Silence (2023) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon
March 4, 2025
- Akira (1988) SteelBook Crunchyroll Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Endless Night (1972) Kino Lorber
- Gladiator II (2024) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER
- Gladiator II (2024) 4k Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER
- Re-Animator (1985)
- Re-Animator (1985) Deluxe Edition Ignite Films
- Peril & Distresss: Engless Night / Picture Mommy Dead Kino Lorber
- Picture Mommy Dead (1966) Kino Lorber
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) Exclusive 4k SteelBook Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Wages of Fear (1953)
March 11, 2025
- Daylight (1996) Kino Lorber
- Thief (1981) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Trick or Treat (1986) Amazon Synapse NEW PRE-ORDER
March 18, 2025
- A Woman of Paris (1923) Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Deep Blue Sea (1999) Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Godzilla vs. Biollante (1989) Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Harlequin (1980) Limited Edition Powerhouse Films Amazon
- The General’s Daughter (1999) Kino Lorber NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Penguin – The Complete First Season Warner Bros. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Thrist (1979) Limited Edition Powerhouse Films Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
March 25, 2025
- Antivial (2012) Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Black Sheep (1996) Kino Lorber
- Bring It On (2000) Shout! Studios
- Choose Me (1984) Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Delicatessen (1991) Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Don’t Torture a Duckling (1972) Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Night Moves (1989) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Tommy Boy (1995) 4k Blu-ray combo Paramount Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER
- Tommy Boy (1995) 4k SteelBook combo Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Venom (1981) Blue Underground Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER