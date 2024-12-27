Home4k Blu-rayFacebook docudrama The Social Network is releasing in a Limited Edition 4k...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDNews

Facebook docudrama The Social Network is releasing in a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Social Network 4k UHD SteelBook
The Social Network (2010) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Purchase at: Amazon | Walmart

David Fincher’s Oscar-winning docudrama The Social Network is releasing in a Limited Edition SteelBook on Feb. 18, 2025. The 3-disc edition from Sony Pictures including one 4k Bu-ray Disc, two HD Blu-ray Discs (one with hours of special features), and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Previously, The Social Network has only been available on 4k Blu-ray in the Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Vol. 2 box set and not in a single-movie 4k edition distributed in the US.

The 4K Ultra HD disc includes the Unrated and Theatrical audio for the feature film. The Unrated is presented in Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. The Theatrical version is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The Social Network is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

The Social Network Limited Edition 4k SteelBook is priced $34.49 (List: $45.99) from both Amazon and Walmart.

The Social Network 4k UHD SteelBook open
The Social Network (2010) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Purchase at: Amazon | Walmart

4k Blu-ray Disc

  • Feature Presentation in 2160p (4k)
  • Unrated Dolby Atmos English audio
  • Unrated 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Theatrical 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Theatrical Trailers

Blu-ray Disc One

  • Feature Presentation in 1080p (HD)
  • Audio Commentary with David Fincher
  • Audio Commentary with Aaron Sorkin & Cast

Blu-ray Disc Two

  • Feature presented in high definition
  • Theatrical 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Audio Commentary with David Fincher
  • Audio Commentary with Aaron Sorkin & Cast
  • How Did They Ever Make a Movie of Facebook?
  • David Fincher and Jeff Cronenweth on the Visuals
  • Angus Wall, Kirk Baxter and Ren Klyce on Post
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and David Fincher on the Score
  • Ruby Skye VIP Room: Multi-Angle Scene Breakdown
  • In the Hall of the Mountain King: Reznor’s First Draft
  • Swarmatron

The Social Network received nominations for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film won three of those nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Film Editing.

Previous article
Wicked Release Dates & Extras On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Wicked Limited Edition

Wicked Exclusive Limited Edition Giftset

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
wicked poster crop

Wicked Release Dates & Extras On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital &...

HD Report - 0
Tulsa King: Season Two

Tulsa King: Season Two Is Up For Pre-order On Blu-ray &...

HD Report - 0
Gladiator II digital poster sm

Gladiator II Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, DVD &...

HD Report - 0