Facebook docudrama The Social Network is releasing in a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

The Social Network (2010) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Purchase at: Amazon | Walmart

David Fincher’s Oscar-winning docudrama The Social Network is releasing in a Limited Edition SteelBook on Feb. 18, 2025. The 3-disc edition from Sony Pictures including one 4k Bu-ray Disc, two HD Blu-ray Discs (one with hours of special features), and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Previously, The Social Network has only been available on 4k Blu-ray in the Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Vol. 2 box set and not in a single-movie 4k edition distributed in the US.

The 4K Ultra HD disc includes the Unrated and Theatrical audio for the feature film. The Unrated is presented in Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. The Theatrical version is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The Social Network is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

The Social Network Limited Edition 4k SteelBook is priced $34.49 (List: $45.99) from both Amazon and Walmart.

4k Blu-ray Disc

Feature Presentation in 2160p (4k)

Unrated Dolby Atmos English audio

Unrated 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Theatrical 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Theatrical Trailers

Blu-ray Disc One

Feature Presentation in 1080p (HD)

Audio Commentary with David Fincher

Audio Commentary with Aaron Sorkin & Cast

Blu-ray Disc Two

Feature presented in high definition

Theatrical 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Audio Commentary with David Fincher

Audio Commentary with Aaron Sorkin & Cast

How Did They Ever Make a Movie of Facebook?

David Fincher and Jeff Cronenweth on the Visuals

Angus Wall, Kirk Baxter and Ren Klyce on Post

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and David Fincher on the Score

Ruby Skye VIP Room: Multi-Angle Scene Breakdown

In the Hall of the Mountain King: Reznor’s First Draft

Swarmatron

The Social Network received nominations for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film won three of those nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Film Editing.