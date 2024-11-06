The Last Voyage of the Demeter Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray With Dolby Vision & Atmos + New Audio Commentary

The Last Voyage of the Demeter Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures’ The Last Voyage of the Demeter released on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2023, but for whatever reason not 4k Blu-ray (although the film has been readily available in Digital 4k UHD).

Now, Shout! Studios has announced a Collector’s Edition of the film that includes a 4k Blu-ray Disc and 2k Blu-ray Disc. The 4k Blu-ray features new audio commentary with film critic Meagan Navarro, actor David Dastmalchian, and Director Andre Ovredal with Producer Bradley J. Fischer.

The 2k Blu-ray Disc features legacy bonus material including deleted scenes, alternate opeing, Evil Is Aboard, Dracula and The Digital Age featurette, and more.

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Presentation From The Original Elements

Presented In Dolby Vision And Dolby Atmos

Audio: Dolby Atmos, English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & 2.0

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critic Meagan Navarro

NEW Audio Commentary With Actor David Dastmalchian

Audio Commentary With Director Andre Ovredal And Producer Bradley J. Fischer

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Presentation From The Original Elements

Audio: Dolby Atmos, English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & 2.0

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critic Meagan Navarro

NEW Audio Commentary With Actor David Dastmalchian

Audio Commentary With Director Andre Ovredal And Producer Bradley J. Fischer

NEW Interview With Folklorist & Author Dr. Karen Stollznow

NEW Interview With Folklorist & Author Dr. Karen Stollznow

Alternate Opening

From The Pits Of Hell: Dracula Reimagined

Evil Is Aboard: The Making Of The Last Voyage Of The Demeter

Dracula And The Digital Age – Featurette



Synopsis: Based on a single chapter, the Captain’s Log, from Bram Stoker’s classic 1897 novel “Dracula”, the story is set aboard the Russian schooner Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo – 24 unmarked wooden crates – from Carpathia to London. The film will detail the strange events that befell the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a terrifying presence on board the ship. When it finally arrived near Whitby Harbour, it was derelict. There was no trace of the crew.