Dune: Prophecy – Season One Release On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

Dune Prophecy- The Complete First Season 4k UHD
Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season 4k UHD Amazon

The first season of HBO Original Series Dune Prophecy premiered on November 17, 2024 and will soon be available in physical media formats including 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season will arrive on April 15, 2025 and includes all six episodes of the show from Warner Bros. Television and Legendary Television.

Details on bonus materials are still pending.

Dune Prophecy: The Complete First Season is priced $21.99 (DVD), $26.95 (Blu-ray) and $32.49 (4k Blu-ray) on Amazon.

Dune Prophecy- The Complete First Season Blu-ray
Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season Blu-ray Amazon
Dune Prophecy- The Complete First Season DVD
Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season DVD Amazon

Logline: Two Harkonnen sisters combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

Description: From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel SISTERHOOD OF DUNE, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The Top 10 Best 4k Blu-rays In 2024 Ranked
