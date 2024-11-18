Home4k Blu-rayThe Penquin Release Dates & Pre-Orders On 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray &...
The Penquin Release Dates & Pre-Orders On 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray & DVD

The Penguin Season One 4k UHD
The Penguin Season One 4k UHD

When does The Penguin release on 4k, Blu-ray and DVD?

The first season of HBO/Max Original Series The Penguin has concluded and is now up for pre-order in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. release on February 25, 2025.

Physical media allows you to actually own the media you buy and watch it any time, even if your subscription to HBO/Max has expired or the show is no longer streaming. You just need a 4k Blu-ray or Blu-ray player to view the discs.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of The Penguin are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. Bonus materials and confirmed disc specs are pending.

The Penguin is up for pre-order from Amazon on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The editions are currently priced $44.99, $32.49, and $27.49, respectively.

The Penguin has not yet been announced to return for a second season. So, the disc package art does not indicate Season One or The Complete First Season as you on other episodic series.

The Penguin Season One Blu-ray
The Penguin Season One Blu-ray
The Penguin Season One DVD
The Penguin Season One DVD
Godzilla Minus One, Terminator 4k, House of the Dragon S2, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, & More Releases This Week
