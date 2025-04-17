Anora Is Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD With Deleted Scenes, Commentaries + More

Anora (2024) 4k UHD/BD 3-disc edition Criterion Amazon | Walmart

Sean Baker’s 5x Oscar-winning drama Anora (2024) is releasing on physical media including 4k Blu-ray (3-disc edition), Blu-ray (2-disc edition), and DVD (2-disc edition) on April 29, 2025.

Each format from The Criterion Collection includes a separate disc loaded with special features such as audio commentaries, a new making-of documentary, new interviews, deleted scenes, and interviews with Baker and Mikey Madison (see all extras below).

The 3-disc edition includes copies of the feature film on both 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, along with a second HD Blu-ray containing bonus material.

On 4k Blu-ray, Anora is presented in 2160p (UHD) with HDR10 at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. On Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p (HD) at the same ratio. Both formats offer the soundtrack in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH and descriptive audio.

Anora is priced $27.99 (List: $39.95) on Blu-ray, $34.99 (List: $49.95) on 4k Blu-ray, and $20.99 (List: $29.95) on DVD. See purchase links below.

Purchase Links

Anora (2024) 4k Blu-ray + Blu-ray x2 Amazon | Walmart

Anora (2024) Blu-ray x2 Amazon | Walmart

Anora (2024) Streaming/Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Anora (2024) DVD x2 Amazon

Anora (2024) Blu-ray 2-disc edition Criterion Amazon | Walmart

Anora (2024) DVD 2-disc edition Criterion Amazon | Walmart

Anora (2024) Streaming/Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Bonus Features

PLUS: Essays by film critic Dennis Lim and author Kier-La Janisse

New cover by Bianca Parkes and GrandSon, with photography by Max Abadian

New cover by Bianca Parkes and GrandSon, with photography by Max Abadian New 4K digital master, supervised by director Sean Baker and producer Alex Coco, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Two audio commentaries: one featuring Baker, Coco, producer Samantha Quan, and cinematographer Drew Daniels, and the other featuring Baker and actors Yura Borisov, Mark Eydelshteyn, Karren Karagulian, Mikey Madison, and Vache Tovmasyan

New making-of documentary

New interviews with Baker and Madison

Cannes Film Festival press conference

Q&A with Madison and actor-stripper Lindsey Normington

Deleted scenes

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio

Trailer