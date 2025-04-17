Home4k Blu-rayAnora Is Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD With Deleted Scenes,...
Anora Is Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD With Deleted Scenes, Commentaries + More

Sean Baker’s 5x Oscar-winning drama Anora (2024) is releasing on physical media including 4k Blu-ray (3-disc edition), Blu-ray (2-disc edition), and DVD (2-disc edition) on April 29, 2025.

Each format from The Criterion Collection includes a separate disc loaded with special features such as audio commentaries, a new making-of documentary, new interviews, deleted scenes, and interviews with Baker and Mikey Madison (see all extras below).

The 3-disc edition includes copies of the feature film on both 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, along with a second HD Blu-ray containing bonus material.

On 4k Blu-ray, Anora is presented in 2160p (UHD) with HDR10 at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. On Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p (HD) at the same ratio. Both formats offer the soundtrack in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH and descriptive audio.

Anora is priced $27.99 (List: $39.95) on Blu-ray, $34.99 (List: $49.95) on 4k Blu-ray, and $20.99 (List: $29.95) on DVD. See purchase links below. 

Bonus Features

  • PLUS: Essays by film critic Dennis Lim and author Kier-La Janisse
    New cover by Bianca Parkes and GrandSon, with photography by Max Abadian
  • New 4K digital master, supervised by director Sean Baker and producer Alex Coco, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
  • Two audio commentaries: one featuring Baker, Coco, producer Samantha Quan, and cinematographer Drew Daniels, and the other featuring Baker and actors Yura Borisov, Mark Eydelshteyn, Karren Karagulian, Mikey Madison, and Vache Tovmasyan
  • New making-of documentary
  • New interviews with Baker and Madison
  • Cannes Film Festival press conference
  • Q&A with Madison and actor-stripper Lindsey Normington
  • Deleted scenes
  • Trailers
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio

Trailer

