Deal Alert: This Giant 85″ Samsung QLED 4k TV Is 41% Off List Price

If you’re looking for a giant 4k TV check out this limited-time deal on Amazon. The Samsung 85″ Class QLED 4K Q60D Series Quantum HDR Smart TV is on sale for $997.99. That’s a 41% discount off the list price of $1,697.99!

The Samsung QN85Q60D (2024 model) features Dual LED technology, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Motion Xcelerator, Quantum HDR, “Airslim” slim design, Gaming Hub, Samsung Tizen OS, Pantone validation, and Alexa Built-in.

Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal on the 85″ Samsung QLED 4k Smart TV while the deal lasts.

DUAL LED: Get a natural, realistic picture and accurate contrast that adapts automatically to match your content with our innovative backlight technology

100% COLOR VOLUME w/ QUANTUM DOT: Take in breathtaking color that stays true at any level of brightness; Marvel as your TV transforms light into over a billion beautiful shades¹

QUANTUM PROCESSOR LITE w/ 4K UPSCALING: Automatically transform your content into 4K and improve your sound; Our processor enhances each pixel, regardless of the source so you get great visuals and audio

MOTION XCELERATOR: Watch your content smoothly while experiencing less lag and blur; It improves motion between frames so you have a seamless picture

OBJECT TRACKING SOUND LITE: You’ll hear 3D surround sound that follows the movement on screen using our incredible virtual top channel audio—putting you right in the middle of the car chase, stampede or party scene

QUANTUM HDR: View a range of color, contrast and detail; Vibrant imagery brings full power to the picture

AIRSLIM: This TV blends right into your wall with a slim design; It brings clutter-free minimalism to the room without distracting you from what you watch

SAMSUNG TIZEN OS: Stream your favorite shows, play games, work out with a trainer; Do all you enjoy with Smart TV Powered by Tizen; Discover your must-have apps and streaming services all just a few clicks away²

PANTONE VALIDATED: Enjoy color validated by industry leading experts at Pantone, so that images on the screen look as incredible as they do in real life; Every hue, tint and skin tone offers a more accurate and beautiful picture

GAMING HUB: Where gaming comes together; Stream your favorite games right from your TV, no console required; You’ll also get recommendations on what to play next, based on what you like³