Home4kDeal Alert: This Giant 85" Samsung QLED 4k TV Is 41% Off...
4k4k TVDealsNews

Deal Alert: This Giant 85″ Samsung QLED 4k TV Is 41% Off List Price

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
Samsung 85-inch Class QLED 4K Q60D Series TV
Samsung 85-inch Class QLED 4K Q60D Series TV Buy on Amazon

If you’re looking for a giant 4k TV check out this limited-time deal on Amazon. The Samsung 85″ Class QLED 4K Q60D Series Quantum HDR Smart TV is on sale for $997.99. That’s a 41% discount off the list price of $1,697.99!

The Samsung QN85Q60D (2024 model) features Dual LED technology, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Motion Xcelerator, Quantum HDR, “Airslim” slim design, Gaming Hub, Samsung Tizen OS, Pantone validation, and Alexa Built-in.

Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal on the 85″ Samsung QLED 4k Smart TV while the deal lasts.

About this item 

  • DUAL LED: Get a natural, realistic picture and accurate contrast that adapts automatically to match your content with our innovative backlight technology 
  • 100% COLOR VOLUME w/ QUANTUM DOT: Take in breathtaking color that stays true at any level of brightness; Marvel as your TV transforms light into over a billion beautiful shades¹ 
  • QUANTUM PROCESSOR LITE w/ 4K UPSCALING: Automatically transform your content into 4K and improve your sound; Our processor enhances each pixel, regardless of the source so you get great visuals and audio 
  • MOTION XCELERATOR: Watch your content smoothly while experiencing less lag and blur; It improves motion between frames so you have a seamless picture 
  • OBJECT TRACKING SOUND LITE: You’ll hear 3D surround sound that follows the movement on screen using our incredible virtual top channel audio—putting you right in the middle of the car chase, stampede or party scene 
  • QUANTUM HDR: View a range of color, contrast and detail; Vibrant imagery brings full power to the picture 
  • AIRSLIM: This TV blends right into your wall with a slim design; It brings clutter-free minimalism to the room without distracting you from what you watch 
  • SAMSUNG TIZEN OS: Stream your favorite shows, play games, work out with a trainer; Do all you enjoy with Smart TV Powered by Tizen; Discover your must-have apps and streaming services all just a few clicks away²
  • PANTONE VALIDATED: Enjoy color validated by industry leading experts at Pantone, so that images on the screen look as incredible as they do in real life; Every hue, tint and skin tone offers a more accurate and beautiful picture
  • GAMING HUB: Where gaming comes together; Stream your favorite games right from your TV, no console required; You’ll also get recommendations on what to play next, based on what you like³
Samsung 85-inch Class QLED 4K Q60D Series TV
Samsung 85-inch Class QLED 4K Q60D Series TV Buy on Amazon
Previous article
The Columbia Classics 6-Movie 4k UHD Collection Vol. 3 is only $73.76 (List: $164.99)
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

The World of Sonic the Hedgehog!



Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 3 open

The Columbia Classics 6-Movie 4k UHD Collection Vol. 3 is only...

DealFinder - 0
Captain America- Brave New World Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive

Captain America: Brave New World Release Dates On 4k UHD, Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0
Clueless (1995) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook open

Clueless Celebrates 30 Years With A 4k Upgrade & Collectible SteelBook

HD Report - 0