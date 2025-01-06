Home4k Blu-raySave 52% On Christopher Nolan's Batman 'Dark Knight Trilogy' 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Edition
Save 52% On Christopher Nolan's Batman 'Dark Knight Trilogy' 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Edition

The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’ on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray copies is on sale for 52% off at Amazon. The 9-disc set is discounted to only $33.99, which amounts to less than $4 per disc!

The Dark Knight Trilogy from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment includes Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises all starring Christian Bale as the Caped Crusader created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

The Batman movies have a total runtime of 458 minutes: The Batman Begins (140 mins.), The Dark Knight (153 mins.) and The Dark Knight Rises (165 mins.) and each disc comes with previously-released bonus material (not in 4k) adding to the overall runtime.

The 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray editions of the trilogy are formatted in 2160p at 16:9 with the HDR10 High Dynamic Range spec. The soundtracks (same as the theatrical audio mix), are formatted in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

Jump over to Amazon to grab a copy of The Dark Knight Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray while still in stock and on sale at this low price.

Red One Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
