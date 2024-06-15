Home4k Blu-rayRoman Polanski's 'Chinatown' (1974) Remastered On 4k Blu-ray with Bonus Movie 'The...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

Roman Polanski’s ‘Chinatown’ (1974) Remastered On 4k Blu-ray with Bonus Movie ‘The Two Jakes’

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Chinatown 4k UHD Paramount Presents open
Chinatown (1974) Paramount Presents 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment has remastered Roman Polanski’s 11x Oscar-nominated Chinatown (1974) for release on 4k Blu-ray on June 18, 2024. The 2-disc edition is No. 45 in the Paramount Presents series of remastered films that started with Fatal Attraction (1987).

The Limited Edition includes Chinatown remastered in 4k (2160p) with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at  2.35:1 aspect ratio. The English soundtrack is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 as well as Dolby TrueHD 2.0. Alternative French, Spanish, and Portuguese soundtracks are offered in Dolby Digital 2.0.

Also included in this limited edition is Jack Nicholson’s neo-noir The Two Jakes (1990) on 2k Blu-ray at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. The English soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with multiple languages in Dolby Digital 2.0.

Paramount Presents Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray edition of Chinatown (1974) with The Two Jakes (1990) on Blu-ray is list priced $39.99. Buy on Amazon

Description: One of the most essential film noir classics—CHINATOWN comes to 4K Ultra HD for its 50th Anniversary. Jack Nicholson is unforgettable as private eye Jake Gittes, living off the murky moral climate of sun-baked, pre-war Southern California. Hired by a beautiful socialite (Faye Dunaway) to investigate her husband’s extra-marital affair, Gittes is swept into a maelstrom of double dealings and deadly deceits, uncovering a web of personal and political scandals that come crashing together for one, unforgettable night. This limited Paramount Presents edition also includes a Blu-ray featuring the 1990 follow up THE TWO JAKES, directed by Nicholson and written by Oscar winner Robert Towne (CHINATOWN).

Chinatown 4k UHD Paramount Presents 45 600px
Chinatown (1974) Paramount Presents 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Read our previous Blu-ray review of Chinatown (1974).

Previous article
David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars Gets A Dolby Atmos Remix
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga - Limited Edition Steelbook
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Only $95!

Fire HD10 10.1

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars Blu-ray Atmos

David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the...

HD Report - 0
Purple Rain 4k Blu-ray open

Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary With A 4k Blu-ray/Digital...

HD Report - 0
House-of-the-Dragon-The-Complete-First-Season-4k-Blu-ray-SteelBook

Deal Alert: House of the Dragon – Season 1 Is Only...

DealFinder - 0