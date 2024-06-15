Roman Polanski’s ‘Chinatown’ (1974) Remastered On 4k Blu-ray with Bonus Movie ‘The Two Jakes’

Chinatown (1974) Paramount Presents 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment has remastered Roman Polanski’s 11x Oscar-nominated Chinatown (1974) for release on 4k Blu-ray on June 18, 2024. The 2-disc edition is No. 45 in the Paramount Presents series of remastered films that started with Fatal Attraction (1987).

The Limited Edition includes Chinatown remastered in 4k (2160p) with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at 2.35:1 aspect ratio. The English soundtrack is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 as well as Dolby TrueHD 2.0. Alternative French, Spanish, and Portuguese soundtracks are offered in Dolby Digital 2.0.

Also included in this limited edition is Jack Nicholson’s neo-noir The Two Jakes (1990) on 2k Blu-ray at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. The English soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with multiple languages in Dolby Digital 2.0.

Description: One of the most essential film noir classics—CHINATOWN comes to 4K Ultra HD for its 50th Anniversary. Jack Nicholson is unforgettable as private eye Jake Gittes, living off the murky moral climate of sun-baked, pre-war Southern California. Hired by a beautiful socialite (Faye Dunaway) to investigate her husband’s extra-marital affair, Gittes is swept into a maelstrom of double dealings and deadly deceits, uncovering a web of personal and political scandals that come crashing together for one, unforgettable night. This limited Paramount Presents edition also includes a Blu-ray featuring the 1990 follow up THE TWO JAKES, directed by Nicholson and written by Oscar winner Robert Towne (CHINATOWN).

