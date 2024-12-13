Home4k Blu-rayVenom: The Last Dance Release Dates On 4k UHD (+ SteelBook), Blu-ray,...
Venom: The Last Dance Release Dates On 4k UHD (+ SteelBook), Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

We’ve got the release dates for Venom: The Last Dance on disc and digital! The film first arrives in digital formats including 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on Dec. 10, 2024. Disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and limited 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition, arrive on January 21, 2025.

Venom: The Last Dance released widely in US theaters on October 25, 2024, earning $473M on a $120M budget. In the film, Tom Hardy reprises his rold as Eddie Brock / Venom, a journalist who is the host of the alien symbiote that has super-human abilities.

Logline: Eddie Brock and Venom must make a devastating decision as they’re pursued by a mysterious military man and alien monsters from Venom’s home world.

Venom: 3-Movie Collection

Venom: The Last Dance (2024) will also release in a 3-movie Limited Edition with Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) that includes a Collectible Action Figure of Venom with swappable symbiote arms. The 6-disc edition from Sony Pictures packs 3 UHD BDs, 3 BDs, and a Digital Code. MSRP: $129.99 Sale: $95.43 on Amazon

