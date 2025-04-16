Home4k Blu-rayCaptain America: Brave New World Release Dates On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Digital...
Captain America: Brave New World Release Dates On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD (Pre-orders Up!)

Captain America- Brave New World digital poster
Captain America: Brave New World (2025) Prime Video

Captain America: Brave New World premiered in US theaters on February 14, 2025, and will soon be available at home on disc and digital. The movie first arrives in digital formats including 4k UHD on April 15, followed by discs on May 13, 2025.

On disc, Captain America: Brave New World is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, in a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook, HD Blu-ray, and an Amazon-exclusive Blu-ray/Digital edition. Each Blu-ray edition comes with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Bonus Features

  • Assuming the Battle – Join Anthony Mackie for a look at Sam Wilson’s past, present, and possible future.
  • Old Scores, New Scars – Get the lowdown on Sam’s formidable foes.
  • Gag Reel
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Audio Commentary – With Director and Director of Photography

Captain America: A Brave New World is priced $44.99 (4k SteelBook), $40.99 (4k Blu-ray), $40.99 (Blu-ray), and $34.99 (DVD) on Amazon.

The Walmart Exclusive “O-Sleeve” Blu-ray edition is priced $32.96 at Walmart.

The Captain America: 4-Movie Collection is also releasing on May 13, 2025 (see packaging below) in Blu-ray format with Digital Code and separate DVD format (a 4k edition has not been announced yet).

Captain America- Brave New World 4k UHD SteelBook
Captain America: Brave New World 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Captain America- Brave New World 4k UHD
Captain America: Brave New World 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon
Captain America- Brave New World Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive
Captain America: Brave New World Blu-ray/Digital “O-Sleeve” Walmart Exclusive
Captain-America-Brave-New-World-DVD-Disney
Captain America: Brave New World DVD Buy on Amazon
Captain America 4-Movie Collection Blu-ray
Captain America 4-Movie Collection Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Logline: Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan.

Update: This article has been revised with bonus features and pre-order links. Original publish date April 11, 2025.

