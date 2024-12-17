Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2 Now Up For Pre-Order On 4k Blu-ray

Kill Bill Vol 1 (2003) 4k UHD Pre-order from Amazon & Walmart

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) are now up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray Disc. The combo editions from Lionsgate arrive January 21, 2025, and include a copies of the films on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 are presented in 2160p video resolution at 2.40:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The English soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH and Spanish.

Each HD Blu-ray Disc also includes legacy bonus materials. Vol. 1 includes The Making of Kill Bill Vol. 1, The 5, 6, 7, 8’s performances, Tarantino Trailers, Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill Vol. 1 teaser, Kill Bill Vol. 1 bootleg trailer, Kill Bill Vol. 2 teaser. Vol. 2 includes The Making of Kill Bill Vol. 2, “Damoe” deleted scene, and “Chingon” musical performance.

Kill Bill: Volume 1 4k UHD pre-orders are priced $42.99 at Amazon and $27.96 at Walmart.

Kill Bill: Volume 2 4k UHD pre-orders are priced $42.99 at Amazon and $27.96 at Walmart.

Lionsgate also announced a release date for Jackie Brown (1997) on 4k Blu-ray for the first time, scheduled to arrive on January 25, 2025.