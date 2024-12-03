Home4k Blu-rayAlien: Romulus, Star Wars & Marvel Series SteelBooks, The Wild Robot +...
Alien: Romulus, Star Wars & Marvel Series SteelBooks, The Wild Robot + More 4k & Blu-ray Releases Dec. 3

It’s the first week in December and there are plenty of new releases to tell you about on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. Let’s start off with Alien: Romulus now available on all disc formats including a Limited Edition SteelBook from Disney/Buena Vista. Several Disney+ original series arrive on 4k Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBooks including The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka – Season 1Hawkeye – Season 1, and Loki Season 2. And, also at the top our suggestions for new releases is Dreamworks’ The Wild Robot on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in Collector’s Editions from Universal.

Also this week on 4k Blu-ray, Pulp Fiction celebrates its 30th Anniversary with a Limited Edition from Paramount. Shaun of the Dead gets remastered with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in two new 4k combos from Universal. Galaxy Quest has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos to celebrate the film’s 25th Anniversary with two editions from Paramouht.

On Blu-ray Disc, Shawscope: Volume Three, Super Spies and Secret Lies: Three Undercover Classics from Shaw Brothers (1966 – 1969), The Dead Don’t Hurt, Never Let Go, South Park: The End of Obesity, and The Sword (1980) are all now available to purchase. See an extended list below with links to purchase from Amazon and Walmart.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Dec. 3, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

Digital

  • Christmas Eve in Millers’s Point (2024)
  • Exhibiting Forgiveness (2024)
  • Juror #2 (2024) 
  • Weekend in Taipei (2024) 

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

Shaun of the Dead Now Features Dolby Vision & Atmos In 4k Blu-ray Anniversary Editions
