Alien: Romulus, Star Wars & Marvel Series SteelBooks, The Wild Robot + More 4k & Blu-ray Releases Dec. 3

It’s the first week in December and there are plenty of new releases to tell you about on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. Let’s start off with Alien: Romulus now available on all disc formats including a Limited Edition SteelBook from Disney/Buena Vista. Several Disney+ original series arrive on 4k Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBooks including The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka – Season 1, Hawkeye – Season 1, and Loki Season 2. And, also at the top our suggestions for new releases is Dreamworks’ The Wild Robot on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in Collector’s Editions from Universal.
Also this week on 4k Blu-ray, Pulp Fiction celebrates its 30th Anniversary with a Limited Edition from Paramount. Shaun of the Dead gets remastered with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in two new 4k combos from Universal. Galaxy Quest has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos to celebrate the film’s 25th Anniversary with two editions from Paramouht.
On Blu-ray Disc, Shawscope: Volume Three, Super Spies and Secret Lies: Three Undercover Classics from Shaw Brothers (1966 – 1969), The Dead Don’t Hurt, Never Let Go, South Park: The End of Obesity, and The Sword (1980) are all now available to purchase. See an extended list below with links to purchase from Amazon and Walmart.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Dec. 3, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- 300 (2006) 4k SteelBook Walmart Re-isssue
- Aguirre, The Wrath Of God (1972) Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios
- Ahsoka: The Complete First Season Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon | Walmart PRE-ORDER
- Alien: Romulus (2024) 4k Blu-ray 20th Century Studios Amazon | Walmart
- Alien: Romulus (2024) 4k SteelBook 20th Century Studios Amazon | Walmart
- Congo (1995) Vinegar Syndrome
- Crimson Peak (2015) standard edition Arrow
- Galaxy Quest (1999) 25th Anniversary NEW
- Galaxy Quest (1999) 25th Anniversary SteelBook Paramount
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024) Walmart Exclusive 4k SteelBook
- Hawkeye: The Complete First Season Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon | Walmart
- Kickboxer (1989) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive Lionsgate NEW
- Legends of the Fall (1994) 30th Anniversary Sony NEW
- Loki: The Complete Second Season Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon | Walmart
- Looking for Mr. Goodbar (1977) Vinegar Syndrome
- Paris, Texas (1984) Criterion
- Pulp Fiction (1994) 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Amazon Exclusive
- Pumpkinhead (1988) 4k SteelBook Shout! Studios
- Rippy (2024) 4k SteelBook MPI
- Shaun of the Dead (2004) 20th Anniversary 4k SteelBook Universal
- Shaun of the Dead (2004) 20th Anniversary Universal
- The Gift (2000) Shout! Studios
- The Last Starfighter (1984) standard edition Arrow
- The Mandalorian: The Complete Third Season Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon | Walmart
- The Talk of the Town (1942) Sony
- The Visit (2015) Kino Lorber
- The Wild Robot (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal
- Watchmen: Chapter II (2024) Warner Bros
2k Blu-ray
- Aguirre, The Wrath Of God (1972) Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios
- Alien: Romulus (2024) Blu-ray/Digital 20th Century Studios Amazon | Walmart
- Cannibal! The Musical (1993)
- Galaxy Quest (1999) 25th Anniversary
- Galaxy Quest (1999) 25th Anniversary 4k SteelBook
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024) Walmart Exclusive 4k SteelBook
- Hard Wood: The Adult Features of Ed Wood
- House M.D.: The Complete Series (2004 – 2012) Universal
- Kickboxer (1989) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive Lionsgate
- Legends of the Fall (1994) 30th Anniversary Sony
- Never Let Go (2024) Lionsgate
- Pulp Fiction (1994) 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Amazon Exclusive
- Rippy (2024) 4k SteelBook MPI
- Shawscope: Volume Three 14 Films (13 newly restored) Arrow Video
- South Park: The End of Obesity (2024) Paramount
- Super Spies and Secret Lies: Three Undercover Classics from Shaw Brothers (1966 – 1969) Eureka Ent.
- The Dead Don’t Hurt (2024) Shout!
- The Gift (2000) Shout! Studios
- The Sword (1980) Eureka Entertainment
- The Wild Robot (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal
- The Visit (2015) Kino Lorber
- Watchmen: Chapter II (2024) Warner Bros.
Digital
- Christmas Eve in Millers’s Point (2024)
- Exhibiting Forgiveness (2024)
- Juror #2 (2024)
- Weekend in Taipei (2024)
