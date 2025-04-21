New 4k, Blu-ray & Digital Movie & Show Releases April 22, 2025

New this week on 4k Blu-ray you can pick up several 90s films restored for presentation on Ultra HD Blu-ray including Career Opportunities (1991) and Sneakers (1992) from Kino Lorber, and Tombstone (1993) in a 4k SteelBook edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Jean de Florette / Manon of the Spring: Two Films by Claude Berri arrives from Criterion, The Hunt (2020) from Shout! Studios, and Foul Play (1978) starring Goldie Hawn and Chevy Chase from Kino Lorber all also get 4k upgrades .

On Blu-ray Disc, Cheyenee: The Complete Series arrives in a 30-disc set from the Warner Archive Collection with all 107 episodes restored from the original camera negatives. Shaw Brothers’ Lady with a Sword (1971) gets a limited edition release. Captain Planet: The Complete Franchise releases from Warner Bros. And, Ultraman Z: The Complete Series arrives in a 3-disc edition from Mill Creek Entertainment. Note that most of the new 4k releases mentioned above also come with HD Blu-ray Discs and/or in separate editions.

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital Releases April 22, 2025

Digital

4k Blu-ray

Career Opportunities (1991)

Foul Play (1978)

Jean de Florette / Manon of the Spring: Two Films by Claude Berri

Sneakers (1992)

The Hunt (2020)

Tombstone (1993)

HD Blu-ray

Captain Planet: The Complete Franchise

Cheyenee: The Complete Series 30-disc set

Lady with a Sword (1971)

The Cruel Sea (1953)

Ultraman Z: The Complete Series 3-disc edition

Yakusa Wives "Yakusa Ladies" (1986)

