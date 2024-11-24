Home4k Blu-rayNew Movie & TV Show Releases On 4k/Blu-ray/Digital, Nov. 26, 2024
New Movie & TV Show Releases On 4k/Blu-ray/Digital, Nov. 26, 2024

There’s just no better day than “New Release Tuesday!” This week on November 26 there are plenty of movies and several TV series arriving on disc and digital to tell you about. Let’s start like we always do with the best way to watch movies at home: 4k Blu-ray! From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment we recommend Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection with six classics from the master filmmaker in book-style packaging. It’s a great gift for yourself or others who appreciate Hitchcock and high-quality physical media. 

From The Criterion Collection, “Paper Moon” (1975) and “The Shape of Water” (2017) are notable new releases. From Shout! Studios you can pick up “Bones and All” (2022), “Hush” (2016), and “Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story” (1993). From Kino Lorber, “Bug” (2006), “The Hunted” (2003), and “The Visit” (2015) all get 4k releases for the first time. And, other 4k titles include “Zyzzyx Road” (2006) from Dark Arts, “The Tenant” (1976) from Vinegar Syndrome, and “Fudoh – The New Generation” from Media Blasters.

On HD Blu-ray, “That’s Entertainment” (1974) celebrates its 50th Anniversary with a new remaster of the film from the Warner Bros. Archive Collection. Also from Warner Bros., “Looney Toons Collector’s Choice Volume 4” and “Looney Toons Collector’s Choice: Volumes 1 – 4” both arrive from the Warner Archive label. “Shawscope: Volume Three” includes 14 films (13 newly restored) from Arrow Video, “Ultraman Blazer: The Complete Series” collects all episodes plus the movie “Ultraman Blazar The Movie: Tokyo Kaiju Showdown.” “1,000 Convicts and a Woman!” and “No. 1 of the Secret Service” are numbers 20 and 21, respectively, under Kino Lorber’s Kino Cult label. And, “Giant Gorg: The Complete TV Series” has been packaged on Blu-ray Disc from Discotek Media. Keep mind almost all of the 4k editions mentioned above also include a copy on HD Blu-ray. 

In Digital releases, “Here” starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, “Terrifier 3” from Cineverse, and “Watchmen Chapter 2” are all available to purchase across most platforms.

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Nov. 26, 2024

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Digital

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

That’s Entertainment Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary Remastered On Blu-ray From Warner Bros.
