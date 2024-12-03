Home4k Blu-rayShaun of the Dead Now Features Dolby Vision & Atmos In 4k...
Shaun of the Dead Now Features Dolby Vision & Atmos In 4k Blu-ray Anniversary Editions

Edgar Wright’s Shaun of the Dead (2004) on 4k Blu-ray now features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio in a newly-remastered presentation from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The new release celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the film that has become a cult classic among fans of the zombie and horror genres.

Shaun of the Dead was previously released on 4k Blu-ray in 2019 in a single-disc edition and the Edgar Wright Trilogy packaged with Hot Fuzz (2007) and The World’s End (2013). However, those presentations offered only the HDR10+ flavor of HDR, not Dolby Vision. For audio, all three movies featured DTX:X, but not the more ubiquitous Dolby Atmos format.

The new Shaun of the Dead 4k Blu-ray also arrives in two different editions, one a standard case and the second a limited print SteelBook. Each edition includes a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and a Digital Code.

In addition to previously released bonus materials, both editions feature the new documentary “Shawn of the Dead: 20 Bloody Years!” with Director Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost. See the breakdown of extras below.

The Shaun of the Dead (2004) 4k Blu-ray 20th Anniversary standard and SteelBook editions arrive Dec. 3, 2024, priced $24.99 and $34.99, respectively. Buy on Amazon.

Special Features:

  • NEW Shawn of the Dead: 20 Bloody Years! – Director Edgar Wright joins actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost to reflect on the funniest zombie movie ever made
  • AUDIO COMMENTARY
    • Feature Commentary with Simon Pegg & Edgar Wright
    • Feature Commentary with Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Dylan Moran, Kate Ashfield and Lucy Davis
    • Feature Commentary with Bill Nighy and Penelope Wilton
    • Feature Commentary with the Zombies
  • MISSING BITS
    • Kitchen Pow-Wow
    • Body on the Line
    • Body on the Line / Yvonne
    • Taxi Driver
    • Bathroom Blowout
    • In the Bedroom
    • Meercats United
    • Alternate Ed
    • The Dopplegang
    • W.A.
    • David vs. Shaun
    • More Peanuts
    • Rifle Trifles
    • David’s Redemption
    • Bar Extension
  • OUTTAKES
    • The Man Who Would be Shaun
    • Funky Pete
    • Plot Holes
  • RAW MEAT
    • Simon Pegg’s Video Diary
    • Lucy Davis’ Video Diary
    • Joe Cornish’s Video Diary
    • Casting Tapes
    • Edgar and Simon’s Flip Chart
    • SFX Comparison
    • Make-Up Tests
    • EPK Featurette
  • TV BITS
    • T4 with Coldplay
    • Fun Dead
    • Trisha – Your Nine Lives Are Up
    • Trisha – I Married a Monster
    • Remembering Z Day
  • TRAILERS
    • US Trailer
    • UK Teaser Trailer
    • UK Trailer
    • UK TV Spot #1
    • UK TV Spot #2
    • Fright Fest Trailer
