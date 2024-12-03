Shaun of the Dead Now Features Dolby Vision & Atmos In 4k Blu-ray Anniversary Editions

Edgar Wright’s Shaun of the Dead (2004) on 4k Blu-ray now features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio in a newly-remastered presentation from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The new release celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the film that has become a cult classic among fans of the zombie and horror genres.
Shaun of the Dead was previously released on 4k Blu-ray in 2019 in a single-disc edition and the Edgar Wright Trilogy packaged with Hot Fuzz (2007) and The World’s End (2013). However, those presentations offered only the HDR10+ flavor of HDR, not Dolby Vision. For audio, all three movies featured DTX:X, but not the more ubiquitous Dolby Atmos format.
The new Shaun of the Dead 4k Blu-ray also arrives in two different editions, one a standard case and the second a limited print SteelBook. Each edition includes a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and a Digital Code.
In addition to previously released bonus materials, both editions feature the new documentary “Shawn of the Dead: 20 Bloody Years!” with Director Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost. See the breakdown of extras below.
The Shaun of the Dead (2004) 4k Blu-ray 20th Anniversary standard and SteelBook editions arrive Dec. 3, 2024, priced $24.99 and $34.99, respectively. Buy on Amazon.
Special Features:
- NEW Shawn of the Dead: 20 Bloody Years! – Director Edgar Wright joins actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost to reflect on the funniest zombie movie ever made
- AUDIO COMMENTARY
- Feature Commentary with Simon Pegg & Edgar Wright
- Feature Commentary with Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Dylan Moran, Kate Ashfield and Lucy Davis
- Feature Commentary with Bill Nighy and Penelope Wilton
- Feature Commentary with the Zombies
- MISSING BITS
- Kitchen Pow-Wow
- Body on the Line
- Body on the Line / Yvonne
- Taxi Driver
- Bathroom Blowout
- In the Bedroom
- Meercats United
- Alternate Ed
- The Dopplegang
- W.A.
- David vs. Shaun
- More Peanuts
- Rifle Trifles
- David’s Redemption
- Bar Extension
- OUTTAKES
- The Man Who Would be Shaun
- Funky Pete
- Plot Holes
- RAW MEAT
- Simon Pegg’s Video Diary
- Lucy Davis’ Video Diary
- Joe Cornish’s Video Diary
- Casting Tapes
- Edgar and Simon’s Flip Chart
- SFX Comparison
- Make-Up Tests
- EPK Featurette
- TV BITS
- T4 with Coldplay
- Fun Dead
- Trisha – Your Nine Lives Are Up
- Trisha – I Married a Monster
- Remembering Z Day
- TRAILERS
- US Trailer
- UK Teaser Trailer
- UK Trailer
- UK TV Spot #1
- UK TV Spot #2
- Fright Fest Trailer