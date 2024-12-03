Shaun of the Dead Now Features Dolby Vision & Atmos In 4k Blu-ray Anniversary Editions

Shaun of the Dead (2004) 20th Anniversary SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon

Edgar Wright’s Shaun of the Dead (2004) on 4k Blu-ray now features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio in a newly-remastered presentation from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The new release celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the film that has become a cult classic among fans of the zombie and horror genres.

Shaun of the Dead was previously released on 4k Blu-ray in 2019 in a single-disc edition and the Edgar Wright Trilogy packaged with Hot Fuzz (2007) and The World’s End (2013). However, those presentations offered only the HDR10+ flavor of HDR, not Dolby Vision. For audio, all three movies featured DTX:X, but not the more ubiquitous Dolby Atmos format.

The new Shaun of the Dead 4k Blu-ray also arrives in two different editions, one a standard case and the second a limited print SteelBook. Each edition includes a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and a Digital Code.

In addition to previously released bonus materials, both editions feature the new documentary “Shawn of the Dead: 20 Bloody Years!” with Director Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost. See the breakdown of extras below.

The Shaun of the Dead (2004) 4k Blu-ray 20th Anniversary standard and SteelBook editions arrive Dec. 3, 2024, priced $24.99 and $34.99, respectively. Buy on Amazon.

Special Features:

Shawn of the Dead: 20 Bloody Years! – Director Edgar Wright joins actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost to reflect on the funniest zombie movie ever made AUDIO COMMENTARY Feature Commentary with Simon Pegg & Edgar Wright Feature Commentary with Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Dylan Moran, Kate Ashfield and Lucy Davis Feature Commentary with Bill Nighy and Penelope Wilton Feature Commentary with the Zombies

MISSING BITS Kitchen Pow-Wow Body on the Line Body on the Line / Yvonne Taxi Driver Bathroom Blowout In the Bedroom Meercats United Alternate Ed The Dopplegang W.A. David vs. Shaun More Peanuts Rifle Trifles David’s Redemption Bar Extension

OUTTAKES The Man Who Would be Shaun Funky Pete Plot Holes

RAW MEAT Simon Pegg’s Video Diary Lucy Davis’ Video Diary Joe Cornish’s Video Diary Casting Tapes Edgar and Simon’s Flip Chart SFX Comparison Make-Up Tests EPK Featurette

TV BITS T4 with Coldplay Fun Dead Trisha – Your Nine Lives Are Up Trisha – I Married a Monster Remembering Z Day

TRAILERS US Trailer UK Teaser Trailer UK Trailer UK TV Spot #1 UK TV Spot #2 Fright Fest Trailer

