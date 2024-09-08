Shawscope: Volume Three Features 14-Movies On Blu-ray + Special Features & Music CD

Shawscope: Volume Three 10-Disc Blu-ray Collection Buy on Amazon

Shawscope: Volume Three is a 14-movie collection from Arrow Video arriving November 26, 2024. The 10-disc box set features 13 movies from new 2k restorations and one movie from a new 4k restoration (“One-Armed Swordsman”) by Celestial Pictures.

All fourteen movies are provided on eight Region-Free Blu-ray Discs. The ninth Blu-ray Disc contains special features, and the tenth disc is a CD with music from the De Wolfe Music Library, as heard in The Avenging Eagle and other Shaw Brothers classics.

The movies from the years 1966 and 1983 include One-Armed Swordsman, Return Of The One-Armed Swordsman, The New One-Armed Swordsman, The Lady Hermit, Intimate Confessions Of A Chinese Courtesan, The 14 Amazons, The Magic Blade, Clans Of Intrigue, Jade Tiger, The Sentimental Swordsman, The Avenging Eagle, Killer Constable, Buddha’s Palm, and Bastard Swordsman.

The approximate run time for Shawscope: Volume Three is 1,444 minutes.

In addition, the collection includes a 60-page collectors’ booklet, hours of bonus features including feature commentaries on each film, and new translated English subtitles for each movie.

Shawscope: Volume Three 10-Disc, 14-Movie Blu-ray Collection has an SRP of $199.99 US. Buy on Amazon

Limited Edition Contents

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentations of all fourteen films, including thirteen new 2K restorations by Arrow Films from the original negatives, and a new 4K restoration of One-Armed Swordsman by Celestial Pictures

Original uncompressed Mandarin mono, plus Cantonese and/or English (where applicable) lossless mono options

Newly translated English subtitles for each film

Illustrated 60-page collectors’ booklet featuring new writing by David West, Jonathan Clements and Dylan Cheung, plus cast and crew listings and notes on each film by Ian Jane

New artwork by Tony Stella, Ilan Sheady, Tom Ralston, Jolyon Yates, Kung Fu Bob and Chris Malbon

Hours of illuminating bonus features, including feature commentaries on each film, several cast-and-crew interviews from the Frédéric Ambroisine Video Archive, and the rare alternate Korean cut of Killer Constable