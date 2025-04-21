Home4k Blu-rayHBO Miniseries Chernobyl Is Only $17.99 In 4k w/Dolby Vision (4-disc Edition)
4k Blu-rayNews

HBO Miniseries Chernobyl Is Only $17.99 In 4k w/Dolby Vision (4-disc Edition)

HD Report
By HD Report
0
HBO's Mini-Series Chernobyl 4k UHD
Chernobyl 4-disc 4k UHD Edition Buy on Amazon

HBO’s multi award-winning miniseries Chernobyl is now available for only $17.99 In 4k UHD from Amazon. The 4-disc edition was released on 4k Blu-ray in 2020 and is list priced $34.98, (although the original list price with slipcover was $44.98).

On 4k Blu-ray, the 5-episode series is viewable in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Special features include Inside the Episodes, Behind-the-Curtain Featurette, What is Chernobyl? Pivotal Moment – The Trial, and Script-to-Screen Featurette.

Jump over to Amazon to grab the 4-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment for only $17.99 US.

Chernobyl was created by Craig Mazin and stars Jessie Buckley, Jared Harris, and Stellan Skarsgård. The show is based on the catastrophic event of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant explosion in April 1986.

HBO's Mini-Series Chernobyl 4k UHD
Chernobyl 4-disc 4k UHD Edition Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Cheyenne: The Complete Series Has Been Restored For Release On HD Blu-ray
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

The World of Sonic the Hedgehog!



Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Cheyenne: The Complete Series Blu-ray

Cheyenne: The Complete Series Has Been Restored For Release On HD...

HD Report - 0
Paramount Presents Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray

Paramount Presents 4k/Blu-ray Series Nears 50 Titles

HD Report - 0
Anora 4k UHD Criterion

Anora Is Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD With Deleted...

HD Report - 1