The Last of Us: The Complete First Season In 4k UHD Is Only $19.99

The Last of Us: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
The Last of Us: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

The Last of Us: The Complete First Season is only $19.99 right now on Amazon. The 4-disc edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment was originally list priced $49.99 when released in 2023, and includes 3 never-before-scene bonus featurettes.

The extra bonus material that is only available on physical media includes 3 bonus featurettes: “The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction,” “Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us,” and “From Levels to Live Action,” as well as previously-released bonus material adding up to over 2 hours of extras (see details below).

On 4k Blu-ray, The Last of Us episodes are presented in 2160p (4k) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Color. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Last of Us: The Complete First Season is also available on HD Blu-ray for $26.19 on Amazon.

Bonus Features

  • The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction – Series cast and filmmakers are joined by experts in survival, microbiology, and parasitology for a chilling discussion on the realities of the invasive fungus and subsequent apocalypse in The Last of Us.
  • Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us – Follow the journey of The Last of Us from console to screen as cast and filmmakers take us inside the process of expanding the world and breathing new life into the game’s beloved characters.
  • From Levels to Live Action – Discover how The Last of Us incorporated and expanded fan-favorite game moments in the series
  • Getting to Know Me (4 featurettes)
  • The Last Debrief with Troy Baker (2 featurettes)
  • Inside the Episode (9 Featurettes)
  • Is This A The Last of Us Line? (2 featurettes)
The Last of Us: The Complete First Season Blu-ray
The Last of Us: The Complete First Season Blu-ray
HBO Miniseries Chernobyl Is Only $17.99 In 4k w/Dolby Vision (4-disc Edition)
