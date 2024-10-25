Home4k Blu-rayDisney+' Hawkeye Season One Will Release On 4k Blu-ray In A Limited...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray Disc

Disney+’ Hawkeye Season One Will Release On 4k Blu-ray In A Limited Edition SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Hawkeye 4k SteelBook open
Hawkeye — The Complete First Season Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Hawkeye — The Complete First Season has been dated for release on 4k Blu-ray from Disney/Buena Vista on December 3, 2024. The Limited Edition SteelBook includes two Ultra HD Blu-ray BD-100 Discs with all episodes from the season.

In addition, the SteelBook editions feature unique artwork from artist Attila Szarka, as well as collectors cards and new bonus features not available in digital formats. 

On 4k Blu-ray, each episode is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Dolby Vision has not previously been available on Disney+ physical media releases as well as Disney-produced feature films.

Bonus Features

  • A Tale of Two Hawkeyes — Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop.
  • Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Hawkeye.
  • Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye — Peer behind the scenes of the show with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the cast and crew.
  • Deleted Scenes:
  • Follow the Trail — Young Kate leaves behind clues for a scavenger hunt.
  • At The Stake — Clint reluctantly celebrates with a group of fans in the city.
  • Burning of the Suit — Clint burns the Ronin suit.
  • Kate’s First Day at Work — Kate uses her awkward first day at work to her advantage.
  • Ice Cream — Little Maya finds out her dad can’t pick her up from practice.
  • Detour — Clint and Kate find an unmarked car in front of her apartment.
  • Friends? — Little Maya and Little Kazi meet for the first time when their fathers do business together.
  • You Never Miss — Clint’s relationship with his mom is revealed through childhood memories. Clint and his mom attempt to rob a convenience store, which ends up a disaster.
  • Moira Comes Home — Moira chases Clint and Kate out of her apartment.
  • Old Friend — Clint prepares a familiar weapon.
  • Sorry — Maya and Clint have a moment of understanding after a battle.
  • Until It’s Done — Eleanor takes a trip to have dinner. A shocking insight is revealed.
  • Boomerang — Clint and Kate gather supplies at a sporting goods store to build trick arrows.

Disney announced the release of four original series from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook packaging including The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka Season 1, Hawkeye Season 1, and Loki Season 2.

Previous article
Star Wars: Ahsoka Season One Will Release In This 4k SteelBook Limited Edition
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samsung 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV Deal

Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES

Star Wars: Ahsoka Season One Will Release In This 4k SteelBook Limited...

HD Report - 0
The Manalorian Season 3 4k SteelBook open

The Mandalorian Season 3 Releasing In Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

HD Report - 0
Alien: Romulus movie still HD

Review: Alien: Romulus Impresses In Digital 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

Jeff Chabot - 0