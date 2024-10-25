Disney+’ Hawkeye Season One Will Release On 4k Blu-ray In A Limited Edition SteelBook

Hawkeye — The Complete First Season Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Hawkeye — The Complete First Season has been dated for release on 4k Blu-ray from Disney/Buena Vista on December 3, 2024. The Limited Edition SteelBook includes two Ultra HD Blu-ray BD-100 Discs with all episodes from the season.

In addition, the SteelBook editions feature unique artwork from artist Attila Szarka, as well as collectors cards and new bonus features not available in digital formats.

On 4k Blu-ray, each episode is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Dolby Vision has not previously been available on Disney+ physical media releases as well as Disney-produced feature films.

Bonus Features

A Tale of Two Hawkeyes — Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop.

— Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop. Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Hawkeye.

— Take a look at some of the hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Hawkeye. Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye — Peer behind the scenes of the show with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the cast and crew.

— Peer behind the scenes of the show with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the cast and crew. Deleted Scenes:

Follow the Trail — Young Kate leaves behind clues for a scavenger hunt.

— Young Kate leaves behind clues for a scavenger hunt. At The Stake — Clint reluctantly celebrates with a group of fans in the city.

— Clint reluctantly celebrates with a group of fans in the city. Burning of the Suit — Clint burns the Ronin suit.

— Clint burns the Ronin suit. Kate’s First Day at Work — Kate uses her awkward first day at work to her advantage.

— Kate uses her awkward first day at work to her advantage. Ice Cream — Little Maya finds out her dad can’t pick her up from practice.

— Little Maya finds out her dad can’t pick her up from practice. Detour — Clint and Kate find an unmarked car in front of her apartment.

— Clint and Kate find an unmarked car in front of her apartment. Friends? — Little Maya and Little Kazi meet for the first time when their fathers do business together.

— Little Maya and Little Kazi meet for the first time when their fathers do business together. You Never Miss — Clint’s relationship with his mom is revealed through childhood memories. Clint and his mom attempt to rob a convenience store, which ends up a disaster.

— Clint’s relationship with his mom is revealed through childhood memories. Clint and his mom attempt to rob a convenience store, which ends up a disaster. Moira Comes Home — Moira chases Clint and Kate out of her apartment.

— Moira chases Clint and Kate out of her apartment. Old Friend — Clint prepares a familiar weapon.

— Clint prepares a familiar weapon. Sorry — Maya and Clint have a moment of understanding after a battle.

— Maya and Clint have a moment of understanding after a battle. Until It’s Done — Eleanor takes a trip to have dinner. A shocking insight is revealed.

— Eleanor takes a trip to have dinner. A shocking insight is revealed. Boomerang — Clint and Kate gather supplies at a sporting goods store to build trick arrows.

Disney announced the release of four original series from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook packaging including The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka Season 1, Hawkeye Season 1, and Loki Season 2.