Home4k Blu-rayQuentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary 4k Limited Edition Review
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNewsReviews4k ReviewsBlu-ray Disc Reviews

Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary 4k Limited Edition Review

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary Collector's Edition Amazon Exclusive
Pulp Fiction (1994) 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Amazon Exclusive 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Paramount has released a 30th Anniversary Limited Edition of Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (1994) on 4k Blu-ray with a Digital Code. The film was previously released on 4k Blu-ray back in December, 2022, so the 2160p (4k) presentation with Dolby Vision /HDR10 and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 is nothing new.

However, the special limited edition packaging sets this physical media release aside from others. The Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary comes in a sturdy book sleeve albeit with a somewhat bland logo on the front. But the blandness ends there. Remove the disc case to find a colorful book sleeve with a pop-up scene of Jack Rabbit Slims with Vincent and Mia.

In the case you’ll also find a black envelope with an image of Vincent and Jules on the outside. On the inside, there are eight lobby cards, a photographic storyboard, and logo sticker sheet.

This is a fun way to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of one of the greatest films of the 90s, and perhaps Quentin Tarantino’s signature film that was nominated for a total of 7 Oscars and won for Best Writing, Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary.

Here’s a summary of the 4k disc review upon its initial release. Read the entire review of Pulp Fiction on 4k Blu-ray.

Any Quentin Tarantino movie in 4k is a must for most cinephiles, and Pulp Fiction on 4k Blu-ray is right at the top of the list. As alluded to earlier, watching Pulp Fiction in 4k with HDR is like experiencing the film for the first time. If you’ve got a home theater and projection environment the quality is probably as good, if not better than you could experience in theaters. Pulp Fiction may not provide the best sound experience from beginning to end (at least in our opinion), but the visuals kind of supersede any flaws in audio. This is a must 4k disc for any home theater enthusiast. 

4k Blu-ray

  • Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat
  • Here are Some Facts on the Fiction
  • Enhanced Trivia Track

Blu-ray

  • Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat
  • Here Are Some Facts on the Fiction
  • Pulp Fiction: The Facts – Documentary
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Behind the Scenes Montages
  • Production Design Featurette
  • Siskel & Ebert “At the Movies”- The Tarantino Generation
  • Independent Spirit Awards
  • Cannes Film Festival – Palme d’Or Acceptance Speech
  • Charlie Rose Show
  • Marketing Gallery
  • Theatrical Trailers
  • TV Spots
  • Pulp Fiction Posters
  • Academy Award Campaign and Trade Ads
  • Still Galleries
  • Enhanced Trivia Track
  • Soundtrack Chapters

Description: In 1994, writer-director Quentin Tarantino blew away audiences and critics with his brazenly brilliant tribute to hard-crime capers, PULP FICTION. 30 years later, the acclaimed and award-winning film continues to thrill new generations of fans with its infinitely quotable dialogue, superb cast, ingenious plot, and chart-topping soundtrack.

Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary Collector's Edition Amazon Exclusive open
Pulp Fiction (1994) 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Amazon Exclusive 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Pulp Fiction 4k Blu-ray 30th Anniv Limited Edition
Pulp Fiction 4k Blu-ray 30th Anniv Limited Edition Lobby Cards
Pulp Fiction 4k Blu-ray 30th Anniv Limited Edition Case
Pulp Fiction 4k Blu-ray 30th Anniv Limited Edition Slims Cutout

Previous article
Cyber Monday Deal: Supernatural: The Complete Series On Blu-ray Is 57% Off
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Peacock 1-Year $19.95


Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Supernatural - The Complete Series Blu-ray

Cyber Monday Deal: Supernatural: The Complete Series On Blu-ray Is 57%...

DealFinder - 0
The West Wing The Complete Series Blu-ray

The West Wing: The Complete Series Almost 50% Off During Cyber...

DealFinder - 0
Pansonic-DP-UB820-4k-Blu-ray-player-left-corner

Get The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player For Only $349 During...

DealFinder - 0