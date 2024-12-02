Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary 4k Limited Edition Review

Pulp Fiction (1994) 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Amazon Exclusive 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Paramount has released a 30th Anniversary Limited Edition of Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (1994) on 4k Blu-ray with a Digital Code. The film was previously released on 4k Blu-ray back in December, 2022, so the 2160p (4k) presentation with Dolby Vision /HDR10 and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 is nothing new.

However, the special limited edition packaging sets this physical media release aside from others. The Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary comes in a sturdy book sleeve albeit with a somewhat bland logo on the front. But the blandness ends there. Remove the disc case to find a colorful book sleeve with a pop-up scene of Jack Rabbit Slims with Vincent and Mia.

In the case you’ll also find a black envelope with an image of Vincent and Jules on the outside. On the inside, there are eight lobby cards, a photographic storyboard, and logo sticker sheet.

This is a fun way to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of one of the greatest films of the 90s, and perhaps Quentin Tarantino’s signature film that was nominated for a total of 7 Oscars and won for Best Writing, Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary.

Here’s a summary of the 4k disc review upon its initial release. Read the entire review of Pulp Fiction on 4k Blu-ray.

Any Quentin Tarantino movie in 4k is a must for most cinephiles, and Pulp Fiction on 4k Blu-ray is right at the top of the list. As alluded to earlier, watching Pulp Fiction in 4k with HDR is like experiencing the film for the first time. If you’ve got a home theater and projection environment the quality is probably as good, if not better than you could experience in theaters. Pulp Fiction may not provide the best sound experience from beginning to end (at least in our opinion), but the visuals kind of supersede any flaws in audio. This is a must 4k disc for any home theater enthusiast.

4k Blu-ray

Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat

Here are Some Facts on the Fiction

Enhanced Trivia Track

Blu-ray

Pulp Fiction: The Facts – Documentary

Deleted Scenes

Behind the Scenes Montages

Production Design Featurette

Siskel & Ebert “At the Movies”- The Tarantino Generation

Independent Spirit Awards

Cannes Film Festival – Palme d’Or Acceptance Speech

Charlie Rose Show

Marketing Gallery

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Pulp Fiction Posters

Academy Award Campaign and Trade Ads

Still Galleries

Enhanced Trivia Track

Soundtrack Chapters

Description: In 1994, writer-director Quentin Tarantino blew away audiences and critics with his brazenly brilliant tribute to hard-crime capers, PULP FICTION. 30 years later, the acclaimed and award-winning film continues to thrill new generations of fans with its infinitely quotable dialogue, superb cast, ingenious plot, and chart-topping soundtrack.